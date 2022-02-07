The Skidmore-Tynan girls basketball team led nearly throughout in a lopsided win over Taft at home Jan. 25.
The Ladycats dominated the final three periods of the contest, rolling to a 58-29 win over the Lady Hounds at the DuBose Special Events Center.
After building a 6-5 lead in the first quarter, the Ladycats outscored Taft 19-10 in the second quarter, 17-8 in the third quarter and 16-6 in the fourth quarter to pull away.
Skidmore held a decided edge both on the glass and in points in paint, besting Taft 55-32 and 28-14 in those two categories, respectively.
Mariella Gonzales led all scorers on the night, pouring in 18 points to go with nine rebounds and two steals.
Neddia Gonzales joined her in double figures with 11 points and five rebounds.
Kat Herrera had seven points and three boards, while Kacy Rivers and Maggy Moreman both had five points.
Rivers added six boards and three steals, while Moreman added four rebounds, four steals and four assists.
Daniella Villarreal had seven boards and three points.
The Ladycats climbed to 22-9 overall and 8-2 in District 29-3A play with the win.
The victory clinched a playoff spot for the Ladycats for a sixth straight season.
Skidmore is currently tied for second in the district standings with Mathis, which is also 8-2.
The Ladycats were slated to face Mathis Feb. 1 at the DuBose Special Events Center.
S-T 53, Orange Grove 43
Skidmore overcame a pair of six-point first-quarter deficits to win in Orange Grove Jan. 21.
The Ladycats led 18-15 after one, 27-23 at halftime and 45-34 after three quarters.
Moreman led three Ladycats in double figures with 14 points to go with eight rebounds and four steals.
M. Gonzales recorded a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. She also had three steals, two blocks and two assists.
Kaitlyn Salinas joined them in double figures with 11 points.
Rivers added eight points and seven rebounds.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•