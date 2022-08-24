Skidmore-Tynan’s 2022 volleyball season did not get off to the start that coach Holly Vasquez had hoped for on Aug. 9.
The Ladycats dropped a pair of matches as part of a triangular at Banquete to fall to 0-2 on the year.
Skidmore-Tynan lost in two sets to Banquete and in three sets to Orange Grove on the first day of its season.
The Ladycats hit just .109 as a team and registered just 14 kills in the loss to Banquete.
Banquete took the first set of the match 25-22, then won 25-18 in the second set.
Kaitlyn Salinas had a team-best four kills for Skidmore-Tynan, while Brandi Cash, Neddia Gonzales and Jenna Vasquez each recorded three kills.
Mia Briseno led the team in digs with 12. Salinas tallied six digs, while Vasquez added four.
Mailey Hardin had a team-best seven assists to go with two digs, one kill and an ace.
Maggy Moreman had the team’s other ace in the loss.
Orange Grove won the first and third sets 25-22 to capture the win over Skidmore-Tynan.
The Ladycats won the second set in the match 25-19.
Gonzales paced the Ladycat offense with eight kills. She also had an ace and two digs.
Vasquez tied for the team lead in kills with eight to go with six digs and an ace.
Cash tallied seven kills to go with four digs, a block and three aces.
Salinas recorded two kills, two blocks, one ace and 11 digs.
Briseno led the team in digs again with 12.
Hardin had 19 assists, seven digs, two kills and two aces.
