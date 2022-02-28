At the start of every year of Tim Stowe’s tenure as the head girls basketball coach at Skidmore-Tynan, he gets asked the same question: “How are you going to win without (insert player’s name here)?”
He never has a definitive answer to the question, but he’s always confident that his girls will find a way.
And that’s exactly what they’ve done this year despite the absence of their leading scorer over the final stretch of the season.
With Mariella Gonzales sidelined with a season-ending knee injury, Stowe’s Ladycats yet again find themselves in the regional quarterfinals after postseason victories over Banquete and then Progreso.
“It’s pretty neat that we are here,” Stowe said after the team’s victory over Progreso in an area championship game at Alice Feb. 17.
“Every year that next group just steps up, and I think that’s a culture thing. You know, the girls believe that they’re going to win, they just believe they’re going to win.
“They don’t have any doubt that they’re going to win.”
The Ladycats (28-9) survived in the first round, beating Banquete in overtime at Calallen 40-35 on Feb. 14 to win their sixth straight bi-district title.
Every quarter of the contest was decided by one point with Skidmore taking the first 7-6, Banquete taking the second and third, 11-10 and 6-5, and Skidmore claiming the fourth 12-11.
Skidmore then outscored the Lady Dogs 6-1 in overtime to claim the victory.
Maggy Moreman hit four triples and finished with 16 points to go with five steals in the victory.
Makaelah Favre went 6 of 11 from the field to tally 13 points and made it a double-double with 10 rebounds.
She also had three assists and three steals.
Kaitlyn Salinas added four points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals, while Kacy Rivers had four points, five boards and two steals.
Daniella Villarreal added a team-best 11 rebounds and scored three points. She also had four steals.
The team-effort theme carried over into the area round as well with eight different Ladycats scoring in a 49-33 victory over Progreso.
Rivers was the team’s leading scorer in that one with 13 points.
Moreman drilled three triples on her way to nine points, while Kat Herrera and Neddia Gonzales both scored six points.
Addy Sankovich added five, Kayla Martinez scored four, and Favre and Salinas both had three points.
It was clear from the early stages that Skidmore was on its way to the win.
The Ladycats led by six after one quarter and had their lead out to 32-16 by halftime.
Progreso trimmed three off Skidmore’s lead in the third, but the Ladycats tacked those back on in the final period.
Stowe faced another question afterward: “How are you back in the third round again with your leading scorer sitting on the bench?”
“All year, we’ve stressed that we want to play five as one, which means no one player should define our team. So it’s going to take all five of us to get the job done,” the coach said about the team’s philosophy.
“We feel like, in order to advance in the playoffs, we can’t be one player deep. We got to be five players strong all on the same page.
“So it’s just been a mentality that we’ve built really over the last six, seven years of playing five as one and playing as a unit.”
Stowe’s Ladycats were slated to face London in a regional quarterfinal in Corpus Christi Feb. 22.
A win would put the Ladycats in the Region IV tournament for the third time in four seasons.
