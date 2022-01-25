Skidmore-Tynan’s girls basketball team earned its fifth straight district victory Jan. 11 on the road.
The Ladycats pulled away in the second half to beat Odem, 43-30, at Owl Gym.
The third quarter was the difference in the contest with Skidmore outscoring the Owls 18-7 to push the game out of reach.
After carrying a 17-15 lead into halftime, the Ladycats started the third quarter on a 10-2 run to take a double-digit advantage.
The Ladycats led by as many as 15 in the third quarter, and matched that lead twice more in the final period on its way to winning by 13.
Skidmore converted just 1 of 16 from long range and just 2 of 14 at the free-throw line, but was fueled by a 36-10 advantage in points in the paint as well as a 28-18 advantage on the offensive glass.
Mariella Gonzales was the only scorer in double figures for either team and finished with a double-double. She went 10 of 27 from the field and added two free throws to tally 22 points, and grabbed 21 rebounds on the night with 12 coming on the offensive end.
She came up just two steals shy of a triple-double with eight on the night.
Neddia Gonzales poured in eight points and grabbed eight rebounds for Skidmore, while Kacy Rivers had six points, eight rebounds and four steals.
Makaelah Favre added four points, six rebounds and six steals. Maggy Moreman added three points, five assists and four steals.
Skidmore improved to 19-8 overall and 5-1 in District 29-3A play with the victory.
The Lady Cats sit alone in second place in the district standings with their 5-1 mark, just a game back of Aransas Pass and a game ahead of Mathis.
S-T 49, Mathis 32
Skidmore used a 15-3 advantage in the second quarter to pull away from Mathis Jan. 7 in Mathis.
The Ladycats led 9-7 after one, but ran off the first eight of the second and finished the quarter on a 7-1 run to make it 24-10 by halftime.
Skidmore also won the third quarter 15-10.
M. Gonzales had a double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead Skidmore. She also added four steals and three blocks.
Moreman joined her in double figures with 13 points to go with six rebounds, four assists and four steals.
Daniella Villarreal added seven points and five rebounds, while Kaitlyn Salinas had five points, four steals and three rebounds.
