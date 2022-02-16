Despite the fact that their leading scorer and team captain was sitting in street clothes on the bench, the Skidmore-Tynan Ladycats picked up a pair of District 29-3A to close out January and open February.
The Ladycats bested George West 44-30 on Jan. 28 on the road, then followed that with a 30-26 home win over Mathis Feb. 1.
Skidmore-Tynan improved to 24-9 overall on the year with the wins.
The Ladycats locked up the No. 2 spot in the district standings with the victories.
Skidmore is currently 10-2 in district play, which is two games back of district champion Aransas Pass and two games clear of third-place Mathis.
The Lady Cats will match up with the third-place team out of District 30 in the bi-district round of the 3A playoffs.
The No. 3 team out of 30-3A figures to be either Banquete or San Diego, which are battling for third and fourth as the season winds down.
Skidmore squeaked out the win over Mathis at the DuBose Special Events Center despite not having a double-digit scorer.
The Ladycats led 9-3 after one and 16-7 at halftime, but Mathis rallied to make it 19-16 by the end of the third quarter.
Skidmore padded its lead by a point in the fourth.
Kaci Rivers was Skidmore’s leading scorer with nine points.
Kaitlyn Salinas chipped in six points, while Makaelah Favre, Kat Herrera, Neddia Gonzales and Daniella Villarreal each scored four points.
Maggy Moreman added the team’s other three points with her lone 3-pointer of the night.
George West made things interesting in the second half, but the Ladycats escaped with the win in George West.
Moreman hit a trio of 3-pointers on her way to scoring a game-best 16 points on the night.
Rivers joined her in double figures with 10 points, while Salinas added six points. Herrera and Villarreal both had four points.
Skidmore led 13-4 after one, but George West got back within four by halftime, 19-15, by outscoring the Ladycats 11-6 in the second.
The hosts trimmed another point of Skidmore’s lead in the third, and even tied the game in the fourth, but Skidmore pulled away late.
The Ladycats eventually outscored GW 18-7 in the final period.
