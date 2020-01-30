PORT ARTHUR – Coastal Bend led by four at halftime, but saw that lead erased in the second half by Lamar State in Region XIV men’s basketball action last week.
The host Seahawks outscored CBC by 15 in the second half to claim an 89-78 win over the Cougars.
Coastal Bend was in full control in the first half, leading by as many as 17 with six minutes left in the first half.
The hosts closed the gap to just four by halftime, 37-33, by outscoring CBC 18-5 down the stretch, then pulled away in the second half for a double-digit win.
Lamar tied it with back-to-back layups within the first minute of the second half, the first of nine ties over the first eight minutes of the half.
With 10:20 left, Lamar drilled a triple to go in front 62-59.
The hosts never relinquished the lead.
Five minutes after taking the lead, the Hawks pushed their advantage to double digits, eventually winning by 11.
Emmanuel White hit five triples and went 9 of 16 from the field on his way to a game-high 23 points.
He also had six rebounds and three assists in the loss.
Lance-Amir Paul scored 16 points, grabbed eight rebounds and doled out seven assists for the Cougars.
Eric Conner was the third Cougar in double figures, hitting three triples on his way to 11 points to go with five rebounds.
Kenneth Lee also hit three 3s for nine points. Elijah Moleon matched him in the scoring column with nine to go with five rebounds and two assists.
Caleb Elsey led CBC in rebounding with 11 caroms to go with three points.
Kendrick Christian scored seven points to go with seven boards and five assists.
Lee 82, CBC 64
Lee built a 21-point lead in the first half and was never threatened in a win over the Cougars Saturday.
No individual statistics were available at press time.
The loss dropped CBC to 7-12 overall and 1-8 in region play on the year.