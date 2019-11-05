LAREDO – The Coastal Bend men’s soccer team closed out its regular season Saturday with a 2-0 road loss to the team it faces in the first round of the Region XIV tournament.
The Laredo Palominos scored a pair of first-half goals to win on its home pitch over the visiting Cougars.
The Cougars and Palominos are slated to face off again today (Wednesday) in the quarterfinals of the Region XIV tournament. Kickoff is slated for 3 p.m. at Cougar Field.
The Palominos scored in the 30th and 38th minutes to beat Coastal Bend Saturday.
Youseff Mouaddib scored off an assist from Tavaris Wellington for the first goal, while Hector Ortiz scored the second with the assist going to Mouaddib.
Coastal Bend finished the regular season with a 6-7-1 mark, while Laredo moved to 6-8.
The two teams split their regular season meetings, which bookended the season for both teams. Coastal Bend won 1-0 in the season opener back on Aug. 30 and then Laredo winning in the season finale for both sides.
The winner of today’s quarterfinal advances to the semifinals to face top-seeded Tyler. Blinn and Angelina face off in the other quarterfinal with the winner advancing to face second-seeded Northeast Texas in the semifinals.