BEEVILLE – Adam Butler’s first year as the head coach of the Coastal Bend men’s soccer team came to a heartbreaking end in the quarterfinals of the Region XIV Championship.
Butler’s Cougars fell in a penalty-kick shootout to Laredo at Cougar Field last Wednesday.
“Oh massively,” Butler said about how disappointing the loss was for the Cougars.
“This is the end of our season. We knew what was on the line, but we do have a very young group and they’ve gone far and above our expectations for this year.”
The two teams played to a 1-1 tie in regulation, then played two scoreless overtime periods before the Palominos won 4-3 in the shootout.
“We played with a lot of heart. We showed glimpses of quality, but we were a bit inconsistent today,” Butler said about how his team played. “We played a very good team.”
After a scoreless first half, Emile Rudd gave the Cougars the lead in the 51st minute when he converted off a feed from Ryan Lewis.
Laredo got the equalizer, though, when Antoine Marchegiani put a feed from Sebastian Rivera past Cougar keeper Lewis Tyler in the 65th minute.
It stayed tied through the end of regulation and then through a pair of 10-minute overtime periods.
Gabriel Campora started the shootout with a make for CBC. Laredo’s Tavaris Wellington matched that to even things.
Laredo goalie Alexander Schulze gave his team the advantage in the second round of the shootout when he stopped the shot from CBC’s Ryan Napier.
David Jara put the Palominos in front by a goal when he converted Laredo’s second attempt.
In the third round, Michael Hennesy missed high for CBC, while Rivera converted for Laredo.
Charlie Osborne kept CBC in it with a goal in the fourth round, then Tyler did his job in net for the Cougars by stopping Jose Rivera.
In the fifth round, Julian Colchado converted for the Cougars to again keep hope alive.
However, Marchegiani dashed those hopes when he put one past Tyler for the clinching goal, sending the Palominos into the region semifinals.
Coastal Bend finished the season with a mark of 6-8-1 in Butler’s first year.
“There’s been many ups and downs; a big learning curve for myself. But, I feel like we’ve set the groundwork for a very successful program,” said Butler about his first season.