Coastal Bend women’s basketball coach Nate Purswell, with the help of his assistant coach Mia Ochoa and men’s basketball assistant coach Marcus Thompson, hosted two basketball camps at the college’s Peter S. Marecek Physical Fitness Center earlier this week. The youth camp drew nearly 30 players, while the intermediate camp drew a dozen more.
Purswell said he was pleased with the turnout and that he hopes the camp will continue to grow in size in the coming years. It was the second camp Purswell and the Cougar coaching staff hosted this summer, the other being in San Diego last month.