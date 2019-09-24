BEEVILLE – Rebecca Riojas-Fryer shook things up with her Lady Trojan volleyball team Tuesday night in an effort to get them focused for their critical showdown with Ingleside.
Her plan worked to perfection.
Beeville claimed a four-set victory over the visiting Mustangs inside Marion B. Horton Gymnasium for its first district win in three tries.
“It’s huge,” Riojas-Fryer said about the importance of the win. “... We work extremely hard every day, so we were just so ready for that first win to get us over that hump.”
The coach changed up her team’s pregame routine to help her players get loose and focused before the match started.
Those changes led to a more excited and energized group on the floor, Riojas-Fryer said.
“We changed up our whole pregame, doing our goals, going to the other gym,” she said. “We just made a lot of little changes, little things.
“They felt physically and mentally prepared. I think that’s what carried us.”
She said she made the decision to shake things up over the weekend, the day after the team lost to Robstown in a match that could have significant impact on the race for a playoff spot in District 31-4A.
“My mind just started going. I needed to make a change. Something had to happen,” the sixth-year coach said. “... I just had to make those little changes to help get them mentally prepared.
“I think they bought into it. It was a good change. We needed it.”
Beeville came out of the gates with fire and enthusiasm, rolling to lopsided wins in the first two sets, 25-17 and 25-15, respectively.
The energy level dropped in the third set, Riojas-Fryer admitted, helping the Mustangs steal the set 25-19 to extend the match.
Beeville (8-20 overall) responded by romping to a 25-15 win in the fourth set to close out the win.
Riojas-Fryer said afterward that she saw plenty of good things from her team during the win.
“We were distributing the ball, placing the ball where it needed to be,” she said. “We were just being smart and reading the court very well.
“And our No. 1 thing was that they played with so much energy and so much excitement. I think that played a key role.”
Jessica Barrera led the Trojan offense with seven kills, while Allie Estrada put down five kills. DeUndria Anderson recorded three, while Kamaria Gipson and Carly Knapp had two kills apiece.
Estrada also served up a team-best five aces. Gipson added three, Jade Del Bosque served up two, and Alisha Flores and Tori Garza both had one ace.
Garza had nine assists, while Del Bosque had eight.
Beeville thrived at the net defensively with Gipson racking up six solo blocks and four block assists. Jaelyn Smith had two solo blocks, while Estrada added one.
Anderson posted two block assists.
Flores and Del Bosque led the defense with six digs apiece. Barrera had five and Garza added four.
Beeville won both of the sub-varsity contests as well.
The junior varsity Lady Trojans won in two sets, 25-13, 25-14, over Ingleside, while the freshman Lady Trojans won in two with set victories of 25-21 and 25-19.
Robstown 3, Beeville 1
The Lady Trojans dropped its second district match of the year in four sets in Robstown last Friday.
The Cotton Pickers won the opening set 25-21, then claimed a 25-22 win in the third set and a 25-15 win in the fourth set.
Beeville won the second set 25-21.
Gipson had a team-best 10 kills for Beeville in the loss. Estrada added seven kills, while Knapp, Smith and Alexia Salazar each had three kills.
Estrada had nine assists, while Garza had eight.
Del Bosque led the defense with 17 digs, while Estrada recorded 16. Barrera also reached double figures in digs with 13.
Flores and Garza had eight digs apiece.
Robstown also won both sub-varsity matches, taking both the JV and freshman affairs in three sets.
The hosts won the JV match 25-22, 23-25, 25-18, and won the freshman match 25-18, 11-25, 25-22.