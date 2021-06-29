Little League all-star season got underway last week with the start of the minor baseball and softball and the major softball tournaments.
Beeville Little League will field teams in all six divisions.
The minor and major softball teams were the first to take the field for BLL on June 18. The minor team faced Sinton in the first round in Orange Grove, while the major team faced Rockport in the first round in Woodsboro.
The minor baseball team began play June 19, hosting the winner of Orange Grove and Woodsboro at the Beeville Little League Complex at Veterans Memorial Park.
The major baseball team started tournament June 21 in George West with a matchup against Orange Grove.
Beeville’s junior baseball squad started all-star season June 22 with a matchup against the winner of Sinton and Taft in Rockport.
The junior softball team is set to begin play Saturday (June 26) at 6 p.m. against Taft in Refugio.
The members of each BLL team are as follows:
Minor baseball
•Armando Ramirez, Jorden Barrientes, Elex Sustaita, Nathan Salazar, Aaron Stiles-Cuellar, Wryder Haws, Jackson Edwards, Jayce Rivas, Jojo Rivas, Leland Grunden, Gabriel Paiz, Austin Colorado, Isaac Encinias, Kenneth Durham
Major baseball
•Roman Caballero, Mason Swinnea, Ricardo Munoz III, Cain Salinas, Morgen Schanen, Josiah Martinez, Nickalas Montoya, Brennan Torres, Jesse Lerma, Ayden Hernandez, Lincoln Hernandez, Alfredo Perez, Ethan Clark, Kenneth Cano
Junior baseball
•Theodore Trevino, Andrew Rico, Daniel Hinojosa, Dylan Perez, Jaron Banda, Justin Flores, Javier Sanchez, Caleb Rivera, David Cruz, Robert Cumpian, Lazaro Uribe, Michael Clevenger, Josef Brionez
Minor softball
•Uhlani Carrizales, Rayleigh Guerra, Sidney O’Brien, Danica Adamez, Ava Gutierrez, Avriana Mendez, Anacely Govella, Zoe Garza, Molly Sayre, Kailynn Sustaita, Chloe Perez, Tamzyn McElwain, Bella Fernandez, Alexis Delgado
Major softball
•Danica Brionez, Layla Salazar, Ava Mendez, Sofia Perez, Natalie Ramirez, Caden Madrigal, Nevaeh Cuellar, Aubree Villarreal, Aristyn Moreno, Maya Castillo, Alycia Encinias, Kaitlynn Martinez, Taylor Grunden, Payton Zamora
Junior softball
•Ariel Dominguez, Alexis Hernandez, Carlie Rivera, Mia Garcia, Carolynn Rivas, Tempist Gonzales, Shelby Gutierrez, Cyrianna Serrano, Amiah Gutierrez, Alyssa Salinas, Leah Uribe.
