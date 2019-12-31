SINTON – With Kamaria Gipson drawing a double team, Camryn Longoria had to step up and carry the load for the Beeville Lady Trojans in the first half of their District 31-4A opener Tuesday night.
So the sophomore put Beeville on her back and said follow me.
Longoria scored 12 of her team’s 16 first-half points to keep the cold-shooting Trojans in it before they were able to pull away in the second half for a 35-22 win.
“She’s been playing really good the last two or three weeks,” said Lady Trojan coach Paul Yuma, who earned his 450th career victory with the win. “We had talked to her about getting more aggressive on offense and she’s really started driving the ball now instead of just being an outside shooter.
“She came through.”
Longoria went 5 for 7 from the field and was 2 for 2 at the free throw line in the first half as she poured in most of the team’s points.
She was the lone bright spot on the offensive end for the Lady Trojans in the first half.
Sinton went 6 of 9 from the field in the opening quarter on the other end and held leads of 12-10 after one and 17-16 at halftime.
“Even though we didn’t hit anything the first half, I kept telling the girls, ‘We’re only one point down,’” said Yuma.
Outside of Longoria’s 5-for-7 performance, the Lady Trojans were just 2 for 16 from the field, which included misses on all 10 of their tries from long range.
“(Sinton) did a tremendous job defensively,” Yuma said.
“They made it really tough to get Kamaria the ball. But, the big thing is, we just missed a lot of 3s. ... That was a big thing.”
But, after the intermission, Beeville dominated.
The Lady Trojans held Sinton scoreless for the first 12 1/2 minutes of the second half and didn’t allow a Lady Pirate field goal until the 3:01 mark of the fourth when Courtney Hesseltine hit her team’s only 3-pointer of the game.
Sinton finished the game 9 for 36 from the field, but was just 3 for 28 over the final three quarters, including a 1-for-17 performance in the second half.
“I think, the first quarter, we started off a little passive,” Yuma said about the difference between the first quarter and the final three periods.
“We started off in a zone, which we don’t play much zone. But then we switched it to man, and once we switched it to man, they couldn’t really score anymore.”
Gipson carried the offensive load in the second half as she maneuvered through Sinton’s hounding offense.
The San Diego State commit was 4 for 7 from the field and 2 for 7 at the line in the second half to rack up 10 points.
Tori Garza hit her only two field goals of the game in the third quarter as Beeville put up 10 against Sinton’s goose egg in the period.
That 10-0 win in the period pushed Beeville in front 26-17.
Beeville then added four more to its lead in the fourth.
Longoria and Gipson both scored a game-high 14 points. Longoria went 6 for 9 from the field for the game, while Gipson was 6 for 12.
Gipson added 12 rebounds, four blocks and two steals, while Longoria chipped in five assists, four rebounds and two steals.
Garza was the only other Lady Trojan to score, finished with seven points to go with six rebounds and three assists.
Jade Del Bosque contributed three steals and three assists, while Veronica Soliz added three assists and two rebounds.
Beeville 70, Kingsville 22
The Lady Trojans routed Kingsville at Marion B. Horton Gymnasium Friday night to go to 2-0 in district play.
Beeville got contributions from six different players in the opening quarter as it built a 23-2 lead.
Gipson then poured in 10 points in the second quarter to help Beeville push its lead to 37-14.
Kingsville went without a field goal until the midway point of the second quarter.
Gipson finished as the game’s leading scorer with 26 points.
Alexis Moorer recorded her first career double-digit scoring performance with 10 points.
Del Bosque chipped in nine, Longoria added eight and Aaralyn Del Bosque hit two triples to finish with six points.
The Lady Trojans, who are ranked sixth, seventh and ninth in 4A in the three major state polls, upped their mark to 15-2 overall with the win.