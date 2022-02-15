Imagine for just a moment that you’re a senior in high school and you’re about to step to the free-throw line with 1.9 seconds left to try to win the game for your team in the last home game you’ll ever play.
Oh, and the district championship is on the line.
Just the thought probably made your stomach quiver, didn’t it?
Camryn Longoria didn’t have to imagine that scenario on the first day of February.
She lived it.
And she seized the moment to create a memory that she – and many other Lady Trojan fans – won’t soon forget.
The senior hit the game-winning free throw for the Beeville Lady Trojans, giving them a 55-54 victory over Rockport-Fulton in front of a standing-room-only crowd at Marion B. Horton Gymnasium.
“Man, whenever I got fouled, I was nervous. I was really nervous,” Longoria said after the game. “But I told myself I can’t do that, I have to be confident in myself for my team because we worked so hard for this. We’ve wanted it all season.”
Longoria’s free throws clinched the outright District 26-4A championship for Beeville, upping the team’s mark to 11-0 in district play.
“I can’t even explain the way that feels,” Lady Trojan coach Felicia Ramirez said. “I’m going to start crying. It just means a lot because we did the same thing here my senior year.”
The state-ranked Lady Trojans improved to 29-2 overall with the win.
They will go into the postseason as the No. 1 seed out of District 26 and will face the fourth seed out of District 25, which is likely to be either Columbia or Bay City.
The district title is the third in five years for Beeville, which also won crowns in 2017-18 and 2019-20.
“It’s just an amazing feeling because we’ve worked so hard,” Longoria said about winning the district title. “I’ve worked so hard and I just have no words.”
Ramirez said winning the district title was the main goal for the team this year.
“At the beginning of this season, we talked about our goals and this was our main goal,” she said. “This is the stepping stone to what’s to come.”
She also broke down in tears again when talking about what it meant to lead her alma mater to a district title.
“I did that my senior year here. It’s amazing,” she said. “As a coach, you want that. In my 12th year as a coach, my fifth year as a head coach, it finally happened and I couldn’t be more happy that it was with this group.”
Rockport-Fulton nearly stole it from Beeville in another instant classic between the two squads that are both coached by alums who were standouts in their playing days.
Rockport, led by former Lady Pirate Morgan Hale, held the advantage throughout the first quarter behind a barrage of 3-pointers and led 17-9 going to the second.
Beeville started the second on a 5-0 run, though, to get back in it.
Late in the second, after Rockport took a 25-24 lead, the Lady Trojans reeled off seven straight points in just 43 seconds to go in front 31-25.
At halftime, Beeville led 31-27.
In the third, Beeville had its lead out to as many as nine, but Rockport closed the quarter on a 5-0 run to again make it a four-point game, 42-38, going to the fourth.
The Lady Pirates made it 42-40 a minute into the fourth, but six straight from Beeville made it an eight-point game.
Over the next four minutes, Rockport pieced together an 11-2 run to take the lead back for the first time since the first quarter.
Carrah Davis, who led Beeville with 18 points to go with six rebounds, three assists and two steals, put Beeville back in front with a minute left, but the Pirates took the lead right back on their next possession.
Kaydence Menchaca, who finished with nine points on the night, missed the front of a one-and-one with 35 seconds left and Cylee Lopez couldn’t convert after grabbing the rebound, giving Rockport the chance to take a 54-52 advantage with 19 seconds remaining.
Rockport then inexplicably fouled Lopez at the midcourt, sending her to the line with 15 seconds left. She drained both free throws to tie the game, giving her 14 points to go with five rebounds, five assists and four steals.
Rockport called a timeout with 7.6 seconds left to set up its final play, but ended up turning the ball over.
Longoria grabbed the loose ball and was fouled with 1.9 seconds left.
“A lot of nerves, a lot of nerves, but I took a deep breath, and I was like, ‘This is just a regular free throw. You know, I do this over and over again in practice. I can’t stress it. I have to do what I have to do,’” Longoria said about the moment.
The Lady Trojan faithful – clad in white for white-out night – waited with bated breath as Longoria toed the line.
Her first attempt banged off the glass in the dead center of the square and fell through as pandemonium broke out in the home stands.
“I knew when she went up, because of how hard she works, I knew it was going to be in her favor because that’s just the type of person she is,” Ramirez said, adding that she told Longoria earlier in the game that she was due to hit a big shot for her team.
“The ‘due for one’ came at the right moment,” Ramirez said.
It was the senior’s lone point of the night.
Beeville 70, Miller 34
Behind a quarter of double-digit scorers, the Lady Trojans routed Miller in Corpus Christi Jan. 28.
Beeville won every quarter: 17-7 in the first, 22-10 in the second, 21-9 in the third and 10-8 in the fourth.
Davis paced the Lady Trojans with 19 points to go with nine rebounds, seven steals and three assists.
Jaida Gonzales poured in a season-best 16 points, shooting 5 of 6 from the field, including 2 of 5 from long range. She also had three steals and two rebounds.
Menchaca added 11 points, four boards and four assists, while Lopez scored 10 points to go with eight steals, seven rebounds and three assists.
Megan Del Bosque added five points. Longoria contributed three points and six caroms.
