Cylee Lopez is the very definition of a competitor.
She plays hard on the offensive end and even harder on the defensive end, she demands the best from her teammates, and she demands even better from herself.
And when her team needed her the most – in the waning seconds of a critical District 26-4A affair – she delivered in spades.
The junior guard told her coach she wanted the ball and turned that demand into a game winner.
Lopez hit a scoop shot in the lane with 2.2 seconds left after splitting a double team to lift Beeville to a 55-54 triumph over Rockport-Fulton in a showdown of two state-ranked teams in Rockport Jan. 7.
“Coach called the timeout after we got the turnover, and I was just like, ‘Coach, we need to do this, they’re going to think Carrah (Davis) is going to take the shot, give me the ball and I can drive and I can do this for our team,’ Lopez said after the game.
“I knew what I had to do. I’ve done it before. I just wanted to win this for my team.”
Beeville set the stage for Lopez’s heroics thanks to a gaffe by the Pirates on an inbounds along the sideline with less than 10 seconds left.
The Lady Pirates led 54-53 on the heels of a banked 3-pointer and quickly forced a turnover on Beeville’s next possession.
However, Rockport gave it right back to Beeville when the inbounds pass went untouched out of bounds on the baseline with 6.5 seconds remaining.
Trojan coach Felicia Ramirez called a timeout to set things up.
As soon as Lopez walked into the huddle, she told Ramirez she wanted the ball.
“She wanted the ball. She did. She wanted the ball,” Ramirez said, adding that she reminded Lopez that Beeville’s sharpshooters would be ready waiting in the wings if she needed to kick it out.
“She said she wanted to take it to the hole,” Ramirez continued.
And that’s exactly what Lopez did.
She slid around the initial defender and then split a double team at the free-throw line before scooping the shot in the air.
The shot hung on the rim for what seemed like an eternity before falling through the twine as the Beeville faithful exploded into a raucous celebration.
The clock never stopped after the basket and Rockport was unable to even get off a desperation heave before the buzzer sounded to give Beeville the one-point victory.
“We all wanted this really badly. We worked hard for this,” Lopez said about beating the Lady Pirates, who swept the season series from Beeville a year ago on their way to winning the district title.
Lopez’s demand for the ball was nothing new, Ramirez said.
“That’s Cylee. She’s been like that. She’s always wanting the ball in her hands,” the coach said.
It also showed the junior’s mettle.
“She’s not afraid. She wants that last-second shot. That’s what she thrives on. She loves it. She’s not one to back down and that showed tonight,” Ramirez added.
The game was a back-and-forth affair throughout the first half before the Lady Trojans took control in the third quarter.
They led by as many as 10 in the fourth before Rockport chipped away behind star forward Kaylee Howell.
“We never let that get to us,” Ramirez said about giving away the double-digit advantage. “We always stayed calm. There was no panic. There was nobody trying to do their own thing. They stuck to the process.”
Beeville sat on a 53-50 lead late in the fourth when Howell split a pair at the line to get Rockport within two.
On the hosts’ next possession, Mikayla Molina banked in a 3-pointer from the right wing to push Rockport back in front for the first time since early in the third quarter, setting the stage for Lopez’s heroics shortly thereafter.
“It was huge, especially winning at their place,” Ramirez added about the importance of the win, which gave Beeville sole possession of first place in the district standings.
Lopez finished as Beeville’s leading scorer with 17 points, a performance that included three treys. She also had five steals and four rebounds.
The Lady Trojans hit 10 3-pointers, 10 2-pointers and five at the free-throw line on the night.
Menchaca also had three triples on her way to scoring 15 points.
Davis had nine points, four steals, four rebounds and three assists.
Beeville 71, West Oso 30
Beeville routed perennial power West Oso at Marion B. Horton Gymnasium Jan. 11.
The Lady Trojans outscored the Bears 41-18 combined over the second and third quarters to pull away. They also bested Oso 14-2 in the fourth.
Davis was 10 of 16 from the field, a performance that included three 3-pointers, on her way to scoring a game-high 26 points.
She also had six rebounds, three steals and three assists.
Menchaca poured in 14 points to go with eight steals and six rebounds, while Lopez scored eight points to go with six steals and three assists.
Danielle Gonzales contributed nine points and five boards, and Aaralyn Del Bosque added six points, five rebounds, four steals and three assists.
The win pushed Beeville’s mark to 24-2 overall and 6-0 in district play.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•