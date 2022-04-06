Skidmore-Tynan’s girls powerlifting team brought home a silver medal, a pair of bronze medals and a fourth-place medal from the Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association 3A Small School State Championship, which was held March 17 at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi.
Marina Lopez was Skidmore-Tynan’s silver medalist. The defending 3A state champion finished second to Natalia’s Meg Martinez in the 105-pound weight class.
Lopez bested Martinez in 2021 at the state meet by 20 pounds and Martinez returned the favor this year by beating Lopez by 10 pounds.
Lopez posted the best squat in the class with a rep of 305 pounds to take a 30-pound lead over Martinez, but the Natalia Lady Mustang made up that ground in the bench press with a class-best rep of 200 pounds compared to Lopez’s 155 rep.
That gave Martinez a 15-pound lead going to the deadlift.
Lopez again posted the top rep in the weight class with a pull of 285, but Martinez was able to hold her off thanks to a 280-pound pull.
Martinez posted a winning total of 755 pounds with Lopez finishing with a total weight of 745 pounds.
Chloe Gibson and Daniella Villarreal won bronze medals for the Ladycats at the meet.
Gibson finished third in the 123-pound weight class. Her total of 780 pounds was tied for second best in the class, but Quitman’s Brooklyn Marcee took the silver on the body-weight tiebreaker (120.6 pounds to Gibson’s 123.4).
Edinburg IDEA’s Amaris Garza dominated the class, posting a winning total of 950 pounds, which was the best total among all lifters in the lightweight platforms (97, 105, 114, 123, 132 and 148).
Gibson was second after each of the first two disciplines with reps of 320 in the squat and 180 in the bench press, but Marcee forged the tie in the deadlift with a 310-pound pull compared to Gibson’s 280.
Villarreal finished third in the 198-pound weight class with her 975-pound total.
She was third from the outset. She opened the meet with a 405-pound rep in the squat, then posted a class-best press of 240 pounds on the bench. She finished things off with a 330-pound rep in the deadlift.
Natalia’s Jasmine Ramon won the title with a 1,050-pound total. Lone Oak’s Rosie Rodriguez was the runner-up with a 1,030-pound total.
Karelen Bastida claimed a fourth-place medal in the 97-pound weight class for Skidmore-Tynan.
She finished 50 pounds behind the champion, Troup’s Payton Wells. Hebbronville’s Alexandra Gomez was the runner-up and Coahoma’s Christian Everett was the bronze medalist.
Bastida opened with a 230-pound squat, then moved up from a tie for third to second place by herself when she pushed up a class-best press of 140 pounds.
She was 5 pounds back of Gomez going to the deadlift.
Wells leapfrogged from third to first with her class-best pull of 275 in the deadlift. Everett also moved in front of Bastida, who pulled 210 on the deadlift platform.
Paula Gonzales finished seventh for Skidmore in the 105-pound weight class. She posted a 645-pound total on a 255 squat, a 125 press and a 265 pull in the deadlift.
Natalia, which boasted five state champions, a state runner-up and a bronze medalist, ran away with the team championship with 43 points.
Edinburg IDEA and Hebbronville both finished with 14 points with IDEA getting the runner-up trophy because it had two champions to Hebbronville’s one.
Skidmore-Tynan finished fourth in the steam standings with 13 points.
