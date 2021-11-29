The visiting LSU-Eunice Bengals used big offensive outputs in the second and fourth quarters to beat the Coastal Bend women’s basketball team Nov. 17.
LSU-Eunice won the second quarter 22-11 and the fourth quarter 34-20 to claim an 84-63 win over the Cougars at the Peter S. Marecek Physical Fitness Center.
Sincere Roberts racked up a double-double to lead the Cougars in the loss. She hit a pair of 3s and was 7 of 17 from the field on her way to scoring 18 points, and also pulled down 11 rebounds on the night.
She added three steals and dished out two assists as well.
Savanna Smith poured in 16 points and pulled down four rebounds for the Cougars.
Ari Gallardo added nine points, while Kavin Johnson had six points and eight rebounds.
Asia Wheeler shelled out a team-best eight assists on the night.
Coastal Bend fell to 1-4 on the year with the loss.
McLennan 78, CBC 69
The McLennan Highlassies pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Coastal Bend in Beeville Nov. 13.
McLennan won each of the first two quarters to build a 49-37 lead, but CBC rallied back in the third, cutting the visitors’ lead down to two.
McLennan finished things off by outscoring CBC 24-17 in the fourth.
Smith led all scorers with 23 points to go with four steals.
Johnson added 12 points and five rebounds, while Roberts came off the bench to score 11 points and grab four boards.
Wheeler added seven points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals.
