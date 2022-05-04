Beeville’s Grayson Luke came up just six shots shy of earning a bid to the state golf tournament on April 19 at the Region IV tournament in Victoria.
Luke fired a second-round 79 to post a 16-over-par 158 at the regional tournament, which was played at The Club at Colony Creek.
He finished tied for 10th on the overall leaderboard and missed out on a playoff for the state-qualifying bid by five shots.
Luke went out in 40 in the second round, then shot a 4-over 39 on the back nine to card his second straight 79.
In the first round, he shot a 2-over 38 on the front nine, then shot 41 on the back to post 79.
Devine’s Brian Schaefer won a three-way tiebreaker to earn the final qualifying bid from the region.
The top individual qualifier was Wimberley’s Jaxon Donaldson, who followed an opening round 69 with a 79 in the second round for a 148 gross. Comal Davenport’s Kyle Doolittle shot back-to-back 74s to tie Donaldson atop the leaderboard. Donaldson then won the tiebreaker to claim the individual regional title.
Fredericksburg’s Shepher Findley was third with a 149 after rounds of 74 and 75. The Billies earned the second team bid to the state tournament.
Kingsville took home the regional title at the No. 1 qualifying bid. The Brahmas and Billies tied for the top spot on the leaderboard, but Kingsville won the tiebreaker. Fredericksburg led the field by 15 shots after the first day, but Kingsville bested the Billies by 15 shots in the second round to forge the tie atop the leaderboard.
Boerne earned the third qualifying bid on the boys side.
Beeville finished eighth as a team with total to par gross of plus-146.
Jayse Arredondo finished 40th for the Trojans. He shot 95 in the opening round, but trimmed 12 shots off that in the second round with an 83 to post a 178 aggregate.
Kurt Fierro shot 188 for the Trojans, carding a round of 100 in the first round and 88 in the second round to tie for 56th.
Gus Rucker fired a 98 in the first round and a 92 in the second round for a 190 gross. He finished 64th on the individual leaderboard.
Jackson Norquist fired rounds of 102 and 104 to finish tied for 76th.
In the girls regional tournament, which was played on April 20 and 21 at The Club at Colony Creek, Beeville’s Asia Molina finished 78th overall.
She opened the tournament with a par on the first hole during the first round and went on to shoot 128 for the round by going out in 60 and coming in with a 68.
In the second round, she was three shots better on the front nine with a 57 and 10 shots better on the back nine with a 58 to card a 115.
She finished the tournament with a two-gross of 243.
Hondo’s Mallory Matthews won the individual regional title with a 144 aggregate. She bested La Vernia’s Cesilee Mokry by seven shots for the title.
Mokry led La Vernia to the second state-qualifying berth.
Fredericksburg edged La Vernia by a single shot to win the team championship. Comal Davenport earned the tournament’s third state-qualifying bid.
The second and third individual state bids went to Wimberley’s Hallie Adare (156) and Rockport-Fulton’s Hannah Creekmore (167).
