The Beeville boys golf team added another championship trophy to its haul this season on March 21 in Bishop.
The Trojans, led by Grayson Luke, won the Bishop tournament in Alice.
Luke carded a round of 69 to claim medalist honors in the tournament.
Jaron Banda finished fifth for the Trojans with a round of 80.
The Trojans were coming off a second-place finish at the Agua Dulce Invitational, where Jayse Arredondo was the third-place finisher on the individual leaderboard.
Prior to that, Beeville was the runner-up at the Sinton Invitational on March 9. Luke was the individual runner-up in that tournament.
The Lady Trojan golf team won the championship at the Sinton Invitational March 7.
