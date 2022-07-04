The Beeville Little League major baseball all-star team captured the Texas East District 29 Zone A championship last week with a come-from-behind, walk-off victory on its home field.
Beeville rallied from down a run to win 3-2 over Rockport at the Beeville Little League Complex inside Veterans Memorial Park.
Rockport scored twice in the first inning to take the lead before Beeville halved the lead in the bottom half of the same inning.
The scored stayed at 2-1 through the second, third, fourth and fifth innings before Beeville rallied to get the win in walk-off fashion.
After the first two batters of the inning reached for Beeville, another hit plated the tying run and put a runner at third with two outs.
A passed ball on what should have been the final out of the inning allowed the winning run to score for Beeville, setting off the team’s celebration on the pitching mound.
The win moved Beeville into the district championship contest against Aransas Pass, the winner of the Zone B tournament.
Aransas Pass, like Beeville, rallied from behind in the final inning on June 22 to beat Refugio and win the Zone B title in Beeville.
Beeville and Aransas Pass were slated to play in a de facto three-game series – one team must hand the other two losses because the tournament is double elimination – to determine the district champion.
The first game of that series was slated for June 24.
Minor baseball
The Beeville minor baseball all-star team dropped its opener, but bounced back with a win in its next game.
Beeville lost 18-15 to Odem in the first round of the tournament in Rockport June 17, but rebounded with a 13-4 triumph over Ingleside in a consolation bracket contest June 21.
Beeville was slated to play Taft in another consolation contest June 24.
Minor softball
Beeville’s minor softball all-stars won their first two contests and were slated to play in the championship bracket final on Saturday.
Beeville first best Banquete to advance into the championship semifinals, then rallied from behind to beat Sinton 20-10 to advance into the championship bracket final.
Beeville was slated to face George West on June 25 for a spot in the district championship.
Major softball
The Beeville major softball all-star team was eliminated in two games.
Beeville dropped its opener in the tournament in Banquete to Rockport 12-0, before falling to host Banquete in a consolation bracket game 21-11.
Junior baseball
Beeville junior baseball all-stars dropped their first game in Rockport, but not without a furious rally to make things interesting.
Beeville fell behind 11-1 to Refugio, but rattled off nine runs in the final inning to get with one. Refugio finally killed the rally, though, to win 11-10 over Beeville.
Beeville was slated to play in the consolation bracket on June 24.
