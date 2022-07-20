The Beeville Little League major baseball all-star team’s run through the sectional tournament came to an end July 6 in Rosenberg.
The Beeville boys won their opener at the tournament July 2, but then fell to El Campo on July 5 and Lamar July 6.
Beeville, the champions of District 29, opened the tournament with a 5-4 victory over Calhoun County.
Beeville got on the board first in the contest, scoring twice in the first inning for a 2-0 lead.
Mason Swinnea led off the game with a single and Brennan Torres followed with a double to plate the first run. Torres scored later in the inning to extend the Beeville lead.
In the third, Beeville added two more to retake the lead after Calhoun tied the game in the top half of the inning.
Beeville then went in front 5-2 before Calhoun rallied in the sixth to get within a run.
Jesse Lerma then struck out three straight batters to kill the Calhoun rally and secure the victory.
El Campo handed Beeville a 9-1 loss in the next round.
El Campo scored the first eight runs of the game before Beeville scored in the top of the fifth.
Caden Carabajal scored Beeville’s lone run after leading off the fifth with a single.
El Campo got that run back in the bottom half of the same inning before Beeville went down in order in the top of the sixth.
Lamar scored twice in the first inning on its way to a 2-1 victory over Beeville July 6.
Lamar got both of its runs in the first inning, largely thanks to back-to-back singles to go in front 2-0.
Beeville missed chances to score in the first, third and fifth innings, leaving two stranded in the bottom of the first, leaving the bases loaded in the bottom of the third, and stranding a runner at third in the fifth.
In the sixth, Kevin Cano led off with a single, then moved over to third on two passed balls. He scored Beeville’s only run with Exzavier Gonzales at the plate.
Beeville then put runners at first and second with two down, but Mason Swinnea’s line drive into right was caught for the final out.
“I was very excited because I knew that it was in them,” said coach J.R. Martinez about Beeville’s rally in the sixth that came up just short.
“With the errors and some calls that we didn’t get, (the slow start) kind of put them down but I knew they had the fight in them and I knew that as long as we continued to work hard, good things would happen.”
The loss ended Beeville’s run in the consolation semifinals.
“We talked about it when they named the all-stars and we told them we could do this if we just worked together and worked hard,” Martinez said about the team’s success this year.
“I think it’s just a tribute to their hard work and their love for the game.”
