Beeville’s historic season on the gridiron brought along with a massive haul of honors on the District 15-4A Division I all-district squad which was released recently.
The Trojans won four superlative awards and landed 13 players on the all-district first team.
Beeville senior quarterback Seth Gomez took the top honor in the district as the unanimous winner of the district MVP award after leading the Trojans to their first undefeated regular season in school history as the team’s leading rusher and passer.
The Trojans won the outright district championship, their first district title since the 2016 crown.
The man who served as architect of the historic season, head coach Chris Soza, won the district’s coach of the year award.
Standout junior Jalen Spicer shared the offensive MVP award with Gonzales’ Heath Henke, while Trojan sophomore linebacker Bryce Foster claimed the newcomer of the year award.
Gonzales’ Diego Diaz De Leon was the unanimous pick as the district’s defensive MVP.
The utility player of the year award went to Gonzales’ Abreyon Dora.
Beeville landed seven offensive players on the first team, including four unanimous selections.
The four unanimous first teamers for the Trojans were Matthew Puente at running back, Devn Palacios at fullback, AD Patton at tight end and Mathayus Perez as tackle.
Wide receiver Gabe Carranco, center Matthew Gomez and guard Jake Arroyos were also first team picks for the Trojans.
On the defensive side, the Trojans had six first teamers, including five unanimous selections.
Lineman Pablo Salinas III, defensive end Caleb Bozant, outside linebacker Kameron Gipson, cornerback Carranco and safety William Harper were the unanimous selections for the Trojan defense.
Andrew Wessels also received first team honors at the inside linebacker position.
Beeville also had seven second teamers on the offensive side and five first teamers on the defensive side.
The second team offensive selections were Austin Alvarez at running back, Leroy Gonzales at tight end, Nate Trevino at wide receiver, Martelo Villarreal at guard, Mario Cano and Jared Silva at tackle and Caleb Bozant at kicker.
The second team defensive selections were Dylan Hernandez on the defensive line, Patton at defensive end, Jaren Munoz and Ryan Nail at outside linebacker and Andre Trevino at cornerback.
District 15-3A Division II
Skidmore-Tynan’s Kade Florence earned a top honor for the second year in a row for the Bobcats on the District 15-3A Division I all-district squad.
The junior was the unanimous selection by the district’s coaches as the special teams MVP after another stellar year as the Bobcats’ kicker.
The district’s top three awards all went to Poth Pirates. Kolton James won the district MVP, Blake Moody was the offensive MVP and Trevor Fuller won the defensive MVP.
Natalia’s Jacob Navarro won the newcomer of the year award.
Skidmore placed two players on both the first team offensive and defense.
Logen Schanen was a first teamer at running back, while Patrick Krueger earned first team honors as an offensive lineman.
Klay Alvarado earned first team honors as a defensive end, while Florence was a first teamer as a defensive back.
The Bobcats also had two second teamers on both the offensive and defensive sides.
Felix Menchaca (running back) and Declan McCarn (offensive line) were second teamers on the offensive side, while Edward Soto (defensive back) and Krueger (defensive line) were second teamers on the defensive side.
Honorable mention went John Rodriguez, Weston Cuevas, Clayton Scotten, Izaiah Garcia, Aiden Massengill, Joe Guerra, Israel Martinez, Carlos Polasek and Conner Favre.
District 15-2A Division II
Sammy Martinez was the top honoree for the Pettus Eagles on the District 15-2A Division II all-district squad.
Martinez was tabbed as a first teamer at offensive guard for the Eagles, the lone first team selection for Pettus this season.
Falls City pulled a near sweep of the superlative awards with only one representative from another team appearing in the list of award winners.
Tay Yanta and Brady Lyssy shared the district MVP award for the Beavers, while Kevin Jendrusch was the defensive MVP and Jaxson Pipes was named the newcomer of the year.
Beaver coach Britt Hart won the coach of the year award.
The only non-Beaver to win an all-district award was La Pryor’s Juan Valdez, who shared the offensive MVP award with Falls City’s McKade Hartmann.
Pettus landed four players on the second team offense and two players on the second team defense.
The second team offensive selections for the Eagles were Joseph Constante at quarterback, Damian Hernandez at hybrid (multiple position player), Matthew Carrillo at fullback and Armando Gamez at wide receiver.
The second team selections on the defensive side were Hernandez at hybrid and Carrillo at outside linebacker.
Elias Bridge, Anthony DiMaggio and Martinez received honorable mention for the Eagles.