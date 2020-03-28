SKIDMORE – Jacob Martinez and Klayton Alvarado combined on a five-inning no-hitter to lead the Skidmore-Tynan baseball team to its only win at its own tournament on March 6.
The duo teamed up to blank Premont, helping the Bobcats claim a 2-0 win.
Martinez got credit for the win, delivering 4 1/3 innings of hit-free ball while striking out eight and walking two.
Alvarado picked up the save. He recorded the final two outs of the contest after coming in relief of Martinez.
The Bobcats got all they would need to win in the third when Alvarado scored on a wild pitch with two outs.
In the fifth, Kris Laughlin scored for the Bobcats following a Premont error to make it 2-0 before the game reached the time limit.
Laughlin and Alvarado both hit doubles, while Edward Soto, Sonny Mann and Joe Guerra each had singles.
The Bobcats lost their other three games at the tournament, falling to Agua Dulce 13-9 on March 5, and then San Diego and West Oso by scores of 6-2 and 9-8, respectively, on March 7.
Skidmore led 2-0 in the early stages against Agua Dulce, but the Longhorns scored 10 times over the second and third innings to go in front for good.
Alvarado went 2 for 3 with an RBI and two runs, while Laughlin was 2 for 2 with two RBIs and a run scored.
Keegan Westmoreland drove in two runs and had one hit. Sonny Mann had one hit and an RBI.
Guerra also drove in a run, while Martinez and Jeremiah Fuentes both scored twice.
Fuentes took the loss, giving up nine runs on seven hits in 2 1/3 innings.
San Diego scored three times in the first on its way to beating the Bobcats.
Skidmore managed just four hits, all singles. Soto, Martinez, Guerra and Logen Schanen had one hit apiece.
Schanen and Mann each drove in a run for the Bobcats.
Alvarado took the loss. He gave up six unearned runs on three hits in six innings.
West Oso outscored the Bobcats 4-3 in the third inning to claim the win.
Both teams scored five times in the first inning before going scoreless in the second.
Soto drove in a pair and was one of six Bobcats to record a hit.
Martinez hit a triple, while Alvarado and Laughlin both had doubles.
Martinez, Guerra and Mann each had RBIs in the loss.
Laughlin took the loss. He gave up six runs (five unearned) on two hits in two innings.