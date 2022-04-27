Coastal Bend College’s baseball team, after falling twice at home to region foe Galveston, got back on the winning side April 11 with an 8-3 win over the Texas Lutheran junior varsity squad in Seguin.
The win pushed CBC’s mark to 16-24 overall on the year.
The Cougars scored the first run of the game against the Bulldogs and led 3-1 before blowing the game open in the sixth with five runs.
Eric Martinez was the top batsman for the Cougars, going 2 for 4 with a home run and a single. He drove in four runs and scored once.
Ben Hovda went 1 for 3 with two RBIs and a run, while Damian Rodriguez hit a solo home run for his lone hit. Rodriguez also scored three times.
Javy Rios picked up the victory and Johnny Garza got the save. Rios gave up two runs on two hits and struck out two in six innings. Garza didn’t allow a hit over the final three innings to pick up the save.
Galveston takes two of three from CBC in Beeville
The Galveston Whitecaps won the final two games of a three-game set with Coastal Bend at Joe Hunter Field April 8-9.
The Cougars opened the set with an 11-1 five-inning win April 8.
CBC scored 10 runs over the final three innings to clinch the win.
Martinez and Brandon Gonzales both hit two-run home runs to fuel the Cougar win.
Keagan Solomon also drove in a pair of runs. Hovda was 2 for 2 with an RBI and two runs. Ryan Davenport went 1 for 1 with an RBI and two runs.
Preston Allen improved to 4-2 on the year. He surrendered a run on just two hits in five innings of work.
Galveston came back the next day and beat the Cougars 3-2 and 16-4, respectively, in the final two games of the set.
Coastal Bend scored the first two runs of the first game of the doubleheader, but Galveston plated runs in the second, third and fourth innings to move in front before the two teams went scoreless over the final three innings.
Victor Armendariz was 2 for 3 with an RBI, while Rodriguez was 1 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored. Solomon had a double and scored once for the Cougars.
Cobe Reeves took the loss, falling to 2-5 on the year. He gave up three runs on 11 hits and struck out six in a complete game.
Galveston shelled the Cougar pitching staff in the nightcap, pounding out 16 hits against a trio of Cougars.
The Whitecaps scored four in the first, five in the second and third, and then two in the fourth.
Davenport was a bright spot for the Cougars, going 2 for 2 with a pair of home runs. He hit a solo shot in the third and then a two-run dinger in the fifth.
Selvin Anderson drove in the other Cougar run and was 1 for 2 with a run scored.
Solomon also had two hits on the night.
Logan Henderson took the loss. He gave up nine runs on eight hits in 1 1/3 innings.
Coastal Bend fell to 6-19 in Region XIV play with the loss.
