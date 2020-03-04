BEEVILLE – The middle game in Coastal Bend’s three-game set at the Coastal Bend Baseball Classic proved to be doubly special.
Luis Martinez tossed a no-hitter in a 4-0 Cougar victory over Western Oklahoma State that gave CBC head coach Brian Bauerle his 100th victory at the helm of the program on Feb. 7.
“He did a great job of establishing the strike zone early in the game for us and continued to do so the remainder of the night,” said Bauerle about Martinez. “Pitching coach Ryan Benitez called a great game.”
Martinez earned his second victory of the year with the no-no of the Pioneers, who entered the game ranked No. 8 in that week’s NJCAA Division II national poll.
Martinez struck out 12 Pioneers and walked four in his seven innings on the bump.
On Feb. 12, the righty was named the NJCAA Division III National Pitcher of the Week on the strength of the no-hitter as well as his win over Wharton County on Feb. 1. He is the eighth NJCAA weekly award winner in the baseball program’s history.
The Cougars gave Martinez all the scoring help he needed in the win over Western Oklahoma State with a run in the first before adding two in the second and one in the sixth.
Bret Copeland hit a home run and a double, drove in three runs and scored once to lead the Cougar offense in the victory.
Klayton Henderson, Eric Martinez and JB Trees each had one hit.
E. Martinez had the team’s other RBI.
“We played well defensively behind (Luis) all night long, got some key hits and topped it off with JB stealing home,” Bauerle said.
“What made the night even better was getting my 100th career win in such a memorable performance from Luis. It was just a once in a lifetime night for our program and my staff.”
The Cougars opened the Classic, which was played at Joe Hunter Field, on Feb. 6 with a 13-3 romp over Murray State College.
The Cougars broke things open in the third inning, scoring six times to erase a 3-2 deficit and move in front for good.
Michael Villalon hit a home run and a triple, drove in three runs and scored twice for Coastal Bend.
Landon Hiltz had two RBIs and a run scored for the Cougars, while E. Martinez went 1 for 2 with two RBIs and a run. Logan Drake also drove in two runs.
Four other Cougars had one RBI apiece in the victory.
Nolan Cox came on in relief to get the win. He allowed just one hit and struck out four over 3 2/3 scoreless innings of work.
Coastal Bend finished the tournament with a 6-3 loss to Odessa.
The Wranglers scored four times in the fifth to move in front in the win.
Coastal Bend (4-3) managed just two hits with Villalon and Kane Mendietta each recording singles.
Henderson, Villalon and Trees each drove in a run in the loss.
Cobe Reeves shouldered the loss. He gave up two runs on three hits in just a third of an inning of relief work.