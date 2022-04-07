Lila McFall and Gus Rucker won their second straight mixed doubles tournament championship in Refugio on March 9.
The Beeville duo bested teammates Tiki Moore and Colby Rader to win the tournament title.
It was the duo’s second straight tournament title following their triumph in the Jourdanton tournament the week before.
The Ramon sisters, Kinlee and Layla, also won a championship in Refugio for Beeville, claiming the girls doubles title.
Noah Salas joined the two doubles teams as a champion, claiming the top spot in the boys singles tournament. Taegan Cochran won the bronze medal for the Trojans in the same bracket.
Ava-Chanel Olivares finished as the runner-up in the girls singles bracket. Randi Aguirre finished fourth place for Beeville in girls singles.
Jordan Padron and Andrew Reven finished third in boys doubles. They beat teammates Noah Garcia and Nicholas Martinez in the third-place match.
In the junior varsity tournament on March 10, Clara Roznovsky and Andrew Rico won the mixed doubles title, Allison Arthur and Gabriella Estrada were the runners-up in the girls doubles tournament, and Ava De La Garza and Aubrey Perez finished third in girls doubles. Arianna Cantu finished fourth in girls singles for Beeville.
At the Jourdanton tournament March 3, Olivares was the runner-up in the girls singles bracket, while Moore claimed the consolation championship after falling in her first match in the championship bracket.
Cochran finished third and Garcia was fourth in the boys singles bracket, while Padron and Salas teamed up to take third in the boys doubles tournament.
L. Ramon and Sofia Alaniz won the bronze medal in the girls doubles bracket.
In the junior varsity tournament in Jourdanton on March 2, Randi Aguirre won the silver in girls singles, while Destinee Gonzales was the bronze medalist in the same bracket.
Patricia Ferrer and Dylan Rodriguez finished second in mixed doubles, Nevaeh Vasquez and Nicholas Martinez finished third, and Jewelisa Perez and Jace Estrada took fourth.
Kenny Young and Malachi Brooks-Hoodye won the consolation title in boys doubles.
In girls doubles, Arthur and G. Estrada beat De La Garza and Perez to win the consolation championship.
