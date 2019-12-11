TAFT – The Skidmore-Tynan eighth-grade purple girls basketball team claimed the Taft tournament championship by winning three straight games.
The Lady Cats routed Ingleside, Taft and Rockport-Fulton on its way to winning the title.
Skidmore opened with a 53-10 win over Ingleside, then beat Taft 34-10. The Lady Cats finished off the tournament with a 50-12 win over Rockport.
Kaydence Menchaca poured in team highs in points in all three victories, scoring 24 against Ingleside, 13 against Taft and 24 against Rockport.
Maggy Moreman had 11 points against Ingleside, then six against both Taft and Rockport.
Katrina Herrera had six points in each of the team’s three wins, while Kali Smith had three, one and four, respectively, in the games.
Adrianna Moron also added eight against Ingleside.
S-T 71, Odem 3
Skidmore improved to 6-0 on the year Monday night with a rout of Odem.
Menchaca led four Lady Cats in double figures with a team-best 16 points.
Herrera and Lila McFall both scored 15 points in the win.
Klarissa Herrera poured in 10 points for the Lady Cats, while Moreman added seven points.
Alyssa Zepeda and Smith both contributed four points.
Seventh grade
Odem 20, S-T purple 15
The seventh-grade purple team fell to 1-1 on the season with a loss to Odem Monday.
Jenna Vasquez scored a team-best eight points, while Mailey Hardin scored three points.
Mikayla Cascarano and Mia Briseno both scored two points in the loss.
S-T white 16, Odem 4
The seventh-grade white team earned its second victory of the year Monday night.
The Lady Cats outscored Odem 10-0 in the first half and then won the second half by a 6-4 count.
Jasmine Ramirez, Daylynn Moore and Micha Neal each scored four points.
Sydney Swinney and Mattie Thomas had two points apiece.