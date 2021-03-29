Beeville didn’t just produce one medal winner at the state powerlifting meet.
The orange and white boasted two with Mikaitlyn Anderson winning a bronze medal for the Lady Trojans in the 220-pound weight class at the Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association 4A Division I State Championship at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi March 19.
Anderson finished 35 pounds clear of the fourth-place finisher to claim the bronze medal.
She was both happy and sad afterward.
“It’s kind of sad that I didn’t get my last (attempt in the dead lift), but I still came in third which is not bad,” Anderson said. “But, I could have done better.”
That “could have done better” attitude will fuel her quest to a state title next year, she admitted.
“I was pretty proud of myself, but next year is going to be so much better,” she said. “I’m going to keep working out and do the best that I can do.”
Her day started the right way as she posted a 405-pound lift in the squat, which gave her a wide cushion over the next closest lifter but put her in third behind Tuloso-Midway’s Analydia Montes and Springtown’s Angela Chavez.
Montes and Chavez battled back and forth for the lead with Montes leading after the squat by 5 pounds, 450 to 445.
Anderson put up the second best rep in the bench press, tying Montes with a 240-pound attempt.
Chavez moved into the lead after the discipline, though, thanks to her 260-pound rep.
Chavez had a 705 subtotal through the bench press, followed by Montes at 690 and Anderson at 645.
The next closest lifter after Anderson had a 575-pound subtotal.
Anderson missed on her first attempt in the dead lift, but hit her second to post 305.
She missed on her final attempt, though, giving her a 950-pound total.
Montes jumped to the top of the standings with a pull of 405 on her final attempt, giving her a 10-pound victory over Chavez, who pulled 380 on her second attempt before missing her third attempt.
Freshman Annica Gonzales also represented Beeville at the meet in the 114-pound weight class.
Gonzales was tied for eighth after the squat after posting a 260-pound rep.
However, she bombed out in the bench press after failing on three attempts at 135 pounds.
Anna’s Vicky Aragon-Marcial won the gold medal in the weight class, posting an 890-pound total with lifts of 350 in the squat, 225 in the bench press and 315 in the dead lift.
Calhoun won the team state championship, racking up 41 points. The Sandies boasted three individual state titlists, two state runners-up and two bronze medalists.
Springtown finished second with 35 points and Tuloso-Midway was third with 28 points.
As a team, Beeville finished seventh with 10 points thanks to Anderson’s third-place performance and Amidy Moreno’s state title-winning performance.
