The visiting Miller Lady Bucs used a four-run sixth to beat the Beeville Lady Trojan softball team in Beeville March 15.
The Lady Bucs broke through with all of their runs in the sixth and then held off a late Beeville rally to win 4-3 at the John R. Beasley Sports Complex.
Miller got a leadoff single to open the sixth inning and then capitalized on an error, a walk and a sacrifice fly to go in front before a double busted things open.
Beeville didn’t go away, though.
Abigail Medellin led off the bottom of the sixth with a single into right, then later scored to make it 4-1.
In the bottom of the seventh, Melina Ramirez led off the inning with a single and then scored when Ty Hernandez hit an RBI double into the gap in right-center.
Nina Gonzales, who had reached on an error, scored two batters later when Alex Barrera hit an RBI single into right.
With Hernandez at third representing the tying run, Shelby Gutierrez hit a hard ground ball to second and was retired at first for the final out.
Ramirez finished the game 3 for 3 with a run scored, while Hernandez was 1 for 2 with an RBI. Barrera was 1 for 4 with an RBI.
Medellin added a hit and scored once.
Gutierrez, Paulina Esquivel and Ciara Moreno each had one hit.
Esquivel took the loss. She gave up four runs on five hits and struck out three.
Calhoun 12, Beeville 2
Calhoun used a nine-run outburst in the fourth inning to best Beeville in Port Lavaca March 11.
The Lady Trojans grabbed the lead in the top of the third with Esquivel hitting a two-run single that plated Gutierrez and Moreno.
Over the final two innings, though, Beeville had just one hit and three base runners.
Calhoun, meanwhile, churned out hits. The Sandies scored three times in the bottom of the third to take the lead behind four hits in the inning.
In the fourth, Calhoun recorded four hits and was the beneficiary of four errors on its way to scoring nine runs.
Esquivel led the Lady Trojan offense, going 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Hernandez was 1 for 2 with a single.
Moreno and Salinas both reached twice despite not recording a hit.
Esquivel took the loss. She allowed 12 runs on nine hits.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•