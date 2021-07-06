The Beeville Little League minor baseball all-star team claimed the Texas East District 29 Zone B championship last week on its home field.
The boys from Beeville bested Orange Grove 8-2 in a winner-take-all rematch at the Beeville Little League Complex inside Veterans Memorial Park on June 24.
Beeville pushed across four runs in the opening on its way to claiming the zone title.
The win pushed Beeville into the district championship, which Ingleside claimed on June 25.
Ingleside blanked Beeville in the Texas East District 29 championship, winning 11-0 in four innings in Beeville.
Ingleside took a 2-0 lead in the first inning, then broke the game open with eight runs in the third inning. The blue and white then added another run in the top of the fourth.
Beeville threatened in the first by putting runners on second and third with one out, but couldn’t push across a run.
After that, Ingleside held Beeville to just four baserunners.
Ingleside claimed the Zone A championship with a 13-1 win over Rockport three days before beating Beeville for the district title.
Beeville went 3-2 overall in the tournament, beating Orange Grove 10-7 in its opener before claiming a 14-3 victory over Odem in four innings. Orange Grove downed Beeville 19-7 in a rematch in the championship finale to extend the tournament another day and set up the June 24 meeting that Beeville won.
Major baseball
The Beeville major baseball all-star team also reached the zone championship in George West.
Beeville opened play in the Zone A tournament with a 7-2 victory over Orange Grove, before besting Sinton 3-2 in the championship bracket final June 23.
Sinton returned the favor two days later, rallying for a 4-3 victory over Beeville to force a winner-take-all rematch.
That contest was slated to be played June 26 with the winner advancing to the District 29 championship against the winner of the Zone B bracket.
Minor softball
The Beeville minor softball all-star team was ousted from tournament play June 22 by Woodsboro.
Woodsboro bested the Beeville girls 19-8 in four innings in Orange Grove.
Beeville picked up a win in its second game of the tournament in the consolation bracket, defeating George West 17-16 in walkoff fashion in extra innings June 21.
In their tournament debut, the Beeville girls fell 17-0 in four innings to Sinton on June 18.
