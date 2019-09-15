BEEVILLE – Trojan football coach Chris Soza walked out of Veterans Memorial Stadium Friday night with some mixed emotions.
On one hand, he was happy to win and improve to 2-0 on the year.
“You always take a victory. I don’t care if you win by one, a win is a win,” he said after the team’s 49-8 victory over Orange Grove. “You’ve always got to appreciate that and relish those times.”
But, on the other hand, he wasn’t thrilled with the way his offense played.
“I thought, offensively, we made too many mistakes,” he said. “We just had some big plays and some short fields.
“I don’t feel like we started off the game like we finished the game last week.”
The Trojans, despite scoring the same amount of points as they did in Week 1, ran for 101 fewer yards and had half as many passing yards as they did against King.
The passing game was of particular concern for Soza.
“We’ve got to get better at the passing game,” the coach said. “We’ve got to ... get better pass protection; they were bringing a lot of people and we had some breakdowns.
“I just feel like we’ve got to be consistent. I want consistency.”
Seth Gomez went 4 for 11 for 88 yards in the win. Jalen Spicer caught two passes for 47 yards, while Matthew Puente had one catch for 36 yards and Mikal Newson had one catch for 5 yards.
On the ground, the Trojans racked up 359 yards on 39 attempts.
Devn Palacios had his second straight 100-yard game with 109 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.
Gomez rushed for 100 yards and scored twice on eight attempts.
Puente and Spicer both rushed for 43 yards and a score for the Trojans.
“We’ve just got to keep working at it,” Soza said. “The kids are still learning. We’re still putting stuff in. We’ll be OK.
“It’s a long preseason. We’re not in a hurry. We’ve got time. ... We want to be perfect even though that’s not possible. You try to be perfect, that’s your goal, and hopefully you’ll practice like that.”
The Trojan defense, Soza said, turned in another stellar performance.
“The defense played lights out,” he said. “That’s why we had those short fields. And we stopped them a couple of times too.
“The defense is always ahead of the game.”
The Trojan defense racked up six sacks and had nine tackles for loss, and forced three turnovers, two fumbles and an interception.
Bryce Foster and Andrew Wessels had 10 tackles apiece, while Jaren Munoz had nine tackles.
Munoz had 2 1/2 tackles for loss, while Dylan Hernandez and Jake Arroyos each had 1 1/2. Caleb Bozant and William Harper both had one tackle for loss.
Andre Trevino had the team’s interception. Bozant and Wessels each recovered a fumble.
The Trojans scored first and never trailed during the win.
Puente scored on an 8-yard run with 1:48 left in the first to put the Trojans in front.
In the second quarter, Spicer had a 7-yard TD run and Palacios rumbled 58 yards for a score to give Beeville a 21-0 halftime lead.
Two minutes into the third, Gomez pushed Beeville’s lead to 28-0 with a 6-yard scoring jaunt.
Orange Grove (0-2) got its lone score of the night a minute later when Cutter Stewart threw a 53-yard TD pass.
Stewart is the son of former Beeville quarterback Dusty Stewart, who was being honored at the game as part of the Beeville Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2019.
Beeville scored three times over the final six minutes of the third quarter with Palacios adding a 3-yard run, Mikal Newson racing 32 yards for a score and Gomez scrambling for a 76-yard TD.
“It feels amazing,” Puente said afterward when asked how it felt to be 2-0 at this point in the season. “We’re breaking in a new offense. Every week, every game is going to be harder, but we’re going to get better.”