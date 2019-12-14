SAN ANTONIO – Isiah Moorer was the top finisher for the Beeville boys wrestling team at the Charger Classic hosted by San Antonio Churchill on Nov. 23.
Moorer placed fifth for the Trojans in the 132-pound weight class, winning his fifth-place match over Churchill’s Rocco Obregon 8-5.
Moorer went 4-1 for the tournament.
He won his first match by pinfall in 2 minutes, 26 seconds, but fell in the second round by a 13-11 count.
He then won a 6-0 decision and followed that with a 15-4 major decision to get into the fifth-place match.
Jaithan May finished sixth for Beeville at 152.
He opened with a pinfall victory, but lost in the next round 6-2. He then lost an 8-6 decision in the quarterfinals before winning by pinfall in 4:17 to get into the fifth-place match.
Churchill’s Alex Boarnet beat May 9-2 in the fifth-place match.
Matthew Cardona finished 12th at 138. He lost both of his matches by pinfall, the first in 1:13 and the second in 2:21.
Anderson leads Lady Trojans
DeUndria Anderson won the first championship of her senior campaign by going 4-0 to win the 148-pound title at the Lady Charger Classic.
She won three of her four matches by pinfall in less than a minute, including her first two in 35 and 42 seconds, respectively.
In the semifinals, she won by pinfall in 2:37 to get into the title match.
She pinned Canyon’s Alyssa Almanzar in 50 seconds in the title match to take the gold.
Alisha Flores scored a silver for Beeville at 110, going 4-1 at the tournament.
She won each of her first four matches by pinfall in times of 33 seconds, 2:04, 1:46 and 1:32.
In the championship match, she lost a 15-4 major decision to PSJA’s Nayeli Hernandez.
Chasey Oglesby won a bronze for the Lady Trojans at 102.
She won her two matches by pinfall, then lost a 10-0 major decision and a 6-4 decision in the championship bracket semifinals.
In the third-place match, Oglesby beat PSJA’s Karen Marroquin 5-3 to snag the bronze.
Mikaitlyn Anderson finished fifth at 185.
She lost her first two matches, but bounced back to win by pinfall in 1:32 before claiming a forfeit victory in the fifth-place match over Smithson Valley’s Molly Moczygemba.