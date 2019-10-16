ROBSTOWN – The Moreno eighth-grade orange volleyball team picked up a two-set victory over Robstown Monday evening on the road.
The Lady Trojans scored the first 12 points of the second set, but had to fend off a rally from the Lady Pickers to get a 25-22 win in the opening set of the match.
In the second set, Robstown built leads to 12-7 and 17-8, but the Lady Trojans rallied to get the win.
Moreno clawed back to within 17-16 and finally moved in front at 22-21 on its way to a 26-24 victory over the hosts for the win.
The eighth-grade white team also won in two sets over Robstown.
The Lady Trojans first routed the hosts 25-5 in the opening set before closing out the win by downing Robstown 25-16 in the second set.
The seventh-grade orange team fell in two sets to Robstown.
The hosts won the first set 25-21 over Moreno, then won the second set 27-25 to clinch the win.
The seventh-grade white team split with Robstown.
The hosts won the first set of the match 25-12, but Moreno took the second set of the match 25-16.
Skidmore-Tynan
The Skidmore-Tynan Junior High seventh- and eighth-grade purple teams both beat Aransas Pass last week.
The eighth-grade team claimed a win in three sets over the Lady Panthers.
Skidmore won the first set 25-17, but AP won the second set 25-19. S-T closed out the match with a 25-21 win in the third set.
Chloe Smith recorded six kills and a block for Skidmore in the win. Kaydence Menchaca added a kill, while Maggy Moreman had five digs.
The Lady Cats improved to 8-5 overall and 4-1 in district play with the win.
The seventh-grade Lady Cats stayed unbeaten in district play with a rout of the Lady Panthers.
Skidmore won the first set of the match 25-15 and claimed the win with a 25-11 victory in the second set.
Jenna Vasquez recorded five kills, while Mailey Hardin added two aces. Sydney Swinney had one ace.
The Lady Cats upped their mark to 12-1 overall and 5-0 in district play with the victory.