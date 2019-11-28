SINTON – The four Moreno girls basketball teams opened their seasons with road wins at Sinton last week.
The eighth-grade orange team held Sinton to just six points in a 43-6 victory.
The Lady Trojans, behind eight points from Annica Gonzales, jumped in front 14-3 in the opening period of the contest.
They outscored Sinton 6-2 in the second quarter, 14-0 in the third quarter and 9-1 in the fourth quarter.
Danielle Gonzales finished as the leading scorer for the Lady Trojans with 16 points, 12 of which came in the second half.
A. Gonzales finished with 10 points, while Gabby Farias and Destinee Gonzales both contributed five points.
The eighth-grade white team poured in 18 points in the opening quarter on its way to a 28-14 win.
Moreno led 18-7 after one quarter before both teams went scoreless in the second period.
The Lady Trojans won the third quarter 4-2 and the fourth quarter 6-5.
Alizen Moreno paced the Lady Trojan offense with 10 points.
Kaylee Avalos had six points, while Aris Zamora and Lily Montez had four points apiece.
The seventh-grade orange team, like their eighth-grade counterparts, held Sinton to single digits in a 48-5 win.
The Lady Trojans poured in 19 first-quarter points while holding Sinton scoreless.
They took the second quarter 11-3 to make it 30-3, then won the third quarter 12-2 and the fourth quarter 6-0.
Shay Gomez scored eight points in the opening quarter, including the team’s only 3-pointer, on her way to a game-high 16 points.
Aleah Gomez also reached double figures with 11 points in the win.
Briley Villarreal scored six points, while Ava Quintero, Kyra Davis and Alyssa Salinas each had four.
The seventh-grade white team used a 16-2 advantage in the second quarter to capture a 36-11 win over Sinton.
Moreno won the opening quarter 8-4, but pulled away in the second quarter, taking a 24-6 lead into halftime.
The Lady Trojans won the third 4-2 and the fourth quarter 8-3.
Alexis Hernandez, Anayah Ward and Liliana Martinez tied for the team lead in scoring with six points apiece.
Tristen Hathaway, Jillian Barrera, Abigail Medellin and Leah Uribe each scored four points.
Reagan Norquist had the team’s other two points.