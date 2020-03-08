BEEVILLE – Angelica Beltran, Amidy Moreno, Desiree Gonzales, Jackee Corrigan and Brittany Auzston all took home championships from the Trojan Invitational powerlifting meet on Feb. 22.
The quintet helped Beeville finish third in the team standings of the meet, which was held at Moreno Junior High.
Beltran won the 132-pound championship by posting an 870-pound total. She squatted 315, pressed 185 and pulled 370 in the dead lift to win by 20 pounds.
Moreno won the title at 148 with a 960-pound total. She put up 375 in the squat, pressed 220 and pulled 365 in the dead lift. She won the title by 15 pounds.
Gonzales claimed the title at 165 with a 1,060-pound title. She squatted 430 pounds, pressed a personal-best 240 pounds and then pulled 390 on the dead lift platform to win the title by 270 pounds.
Corrigan won the championship in the 181-pound weight class. She posted a winning total of 855 pounds with a 355 squat, a 185 press and a 315 dead lift pull. She won the title by 25 pounds.
Auzston claimed the 220-pound title for the Lady Trojans. She posted a total weight of 785 pounds thanks to a 305 squat, a 175 press and a 305-pound dead lift pull.
Destiny Villegas and Samantha Suniga also provided points to the team total. Villegas was fourth at 148, while Suniga finished fifth at 123. Larisa Gonzales finished seventh for the Lady Trojans at 148.
Beeville posted 38 total points to finish third. Calhoun won the team title with 46 points, while Tuloso-Midway was second with 39 points.
Trojan boys third behind Patton
Beeville finished third in the boys team standings at the Trojan Invitational with 30 points.
Calhoun won the team championship with 42 points, while Rockport-Fulton finished second with 34 points.
AD Patton led the way for the Trojans, winning the 220-pound championship by 55 pounds over Calallen’s Alejandro Ortega.
Patton posted a total of 1,460 pounds thanks to a 585-pound squat, a 335-pound press on the bench and a 540-pound pull on the dead lift platform.
Donovan Longoria and Joe Montoya won silver medals for the Trojans.
Longoria was second at 123 with a total weight of 820 pounds on lifts of 315, 185 and 320, while Montoya finished as the runner-up at 198 with a 1,310-pound total on lifts of 525, 335 and 450.
Corey Francis, David Rodriguez and Jake Arroyos won bronze medals for Beeville.
Francis was third at 132 with a total of 940 pounds; Rodriguez was third at 181 with a total of 935 pounds, and Arroyos finished third at 220 with a total of 1,365 pounds.
John Contreras (132) and Marcus Gutierrez (198) finished fourth for the Trojans, while Christopher Hernandez (148), Matthew Salinas (198) and Martelo Villarreal (220) finished fifth in their weight classes.
Carlos Reyes was sixth at 198; Corey Poole was seventh at 220; Arve Vasquez was ninth at 165, and Alex Gaona was ninth at 220.
Schanen wins title for S-T
Logen Schanen won an individual championship for the Bobcats at the Trojan Invitational, claiming the 165-pound title.
He posted a total weight of 1,215 pounds, winning the title on the body-weight tiebreaker over Ryan Wells from Rockport-Fulton.
Schanen squatted 445 pounds, pressed 260 pounds on the bench and then pulled 510 in the dead lift.
Paul Cruz won a silver for the Bobcats, finishing second in the super heavyweight class. He posted a total of 1,160 pounds on lifts of 485, 225 and 450.
John Rodriguez and John Cuevas finished third and fourth, respectively, for the Bobcats at 275. Rodriguez posted a total of 1,310 pounds on lifts of 525, 300 and 485, while Cuevas posted a total of 1,255 pounds on lifts of 515, 325 and 415.