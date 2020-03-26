EDCOUCH – Beeville’s Amidy Moreno and Pettus’ Edna Herschberger won individual championships at the THSWPA Region V Championships on March 5-6.
Moreno won the Division II 148-pound championship for her second straight regional crown, while Herschberger won the Division III 114-pound championship to advance to the state meet for the second time in three years.
Moreno posted a personal-record total of 1,005 pounds to win her weight class by 100 pounds over Hidalgo’s Yaritza Mar.
She started off with a 405-pound squat, then pressed 225. She finished off the gold-medal performance with a 375-pound pull in the dead lift to clinch another regional crown.
She will head to the state meet as the No. 1-ranked lifter in her weight class in Division II in the state by 30 pounds.
The state meet, like many major events across the nation, has been indefinitely postponed by the THSWPA in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It was slated to be held Friday, March 20, in Waco, but will be moved to a date that will be announced later.
Herschberger set personal records in all three disciplines and a personal-record total to win her gold medal.
She started with a 285-pound squat before pressing 185 pounds. She then pulled 345 pounds on the dead lift platform to claim the title with an 815-pound total.
She best Mathis’ Kla Lavigne by 75 pounds for the title.
Herschberger, who was disqualified from last year’s regional meet, will return to the state meet as the No. 2-ranked lifter in her weight class in Division III.
Beeville’s Desiree Gonzales, Alisha Flores, Destiny Villegas, Jackee Corrigan and Mikaitlyn Anderson, and Goliad’s Viviana Hernandez and Ava Blevins also earned tickets to the state meet.
Gonzales finished as the runner-up at 165 for the Lady Trojans. She lost the body-weight tiebreaker to take the silver after tying Robstown’s Mitzi de la Cruz with a 1,005-pound total.
Gonzales squatted 435 to take a 30-pound lead over de la Cruz. She then pressed 205 and took a 10-pound lead into the dead lift.
She finished with a 365-pound pull with de la Cruze forging the tie with a pull of 375.
Corrigan finished third to Gonzales in the same weight class. She squatted 365, pressed 205 and pulled 325 for a state-qualifying 895-pound total.
Flores, Villegas and Anderson also won bronze medals and hit state-qualifying totals for the Lady Trojans.
Flores was third at 114 with a 755 total. She squatted 275, pressed a personal-record 205 and pulled 275.
The senior was named the most outstanding lifter on the light platform with her bronze medal-winning performance.
Villegas finished third 148 with an 830-pound total. She squatted 305, pressed 205 and pulled 320.
Anderson claimed the bronze at 181. She squatted 365, pressed 185 and pulled 305 for an 855-pound total.
Hernandez won the silver medal for Goliad in the 148-pound weight class in the Division III meet.
She posted an 890-pound total to finish 30 pounds behind Cotulla’s Stephanie Benavidez. Hernandez squatted 360, pressed 175 and pulled 355.
Blevins finished ninth at 114 for the Tigerettes, but she advanced to the state meet thanks to her qualifying total of 675 pounds. She squatted 265, pressed 155 and pulled 255.
Emilee Whitehead finished eighth for Goliad at 165, but came up 55 pounds shy of hitting the qualifying total.
Brittany Auzston finished eighth at 220 for Beeville. She posted a 785 total, which was 115 pounds shy of the qualifying total.
Skidmore-Tynan’s Marina Lopez finished eighth in the 97-pound weight class, coming up 60 pound shy of the qualifying total.
As a team, Beeville finished third in Division II with 24 points. Robstown ended Crystal City’s long reign as the regional champs, claiming the title with 39 points while the Lady Javelinas finished second with 29 points.
In Division III, Pettus was eighth with seven points and Goliad was 12th with five points. Natalia won the team title with 31 points and Bishop was second with 25 points.