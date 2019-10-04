ORANGE GROVE – The Moreno eighth-grade and seventh-grade orange volleyball teams both picked up wins Monday night on the road.
The eighth-grade orange team won in three sets, while the seventh-grade orange team swept the Lady Dogs.
Orange Grove won the first set against the Moreno eighth-grade orange team, but the Lady Trojans rallied back to get the win.
The hosts claimed a 25-22 win in the opening set of the match, but Moreno extended the match with a dominating 25-14 win in the second set.
In the third set, service runs of six and five straight points helped the Lady Trojans claim a 25-15 win for a 2-1 match victory.
The seventh-grade orange team dominated OG, winning both sets by at least seven points to get the victory.
The Lady Trojans won the first set 25-16 to go up 1-0 in the match, then secured the victory with a 25-18 win in the second set.
The eighth-grade white team split with Orange Grove. The hosts won the first set 25-16, but Moreno repaid the favor with a 25-16 win of its own in the second set.
The seventh-grade white team also split with the Lady Dogs. Orange Grove won the first set of the match 25-22, but Moreno responded with a 25-18 win in the second set for the draw.