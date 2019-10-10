BEEVILLE – The Moreno eighth-grade orange football team routed Ingleside Tuesday night to stay unbeaten on the season.
The Trojans moved to 4-0 on the year thanks to a 46-0 win over the visiting Mustangs at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Moreno raced out to a 32-0 lead in the first half on its way to the win, adding a pair of touchdowns in the second half to complete the rout.
Six different Trojans scored touchdowns on the night with a seventh adding a two-point conversion run.
Austin Arredondo scored on a 46-yard touchdown run and also converted three times on two-point tries for the Trojans.
Darion Perez scored on a 5-yard jaunt, and also added a two-point conversion run.
Elijah Sustaita threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Landon Briones and also scored a touchdown of his own on the ground with a 3-yard run.
Spencer Ford plowed in for a 7-yard touchdown run for the Trojans.
Joe Gomez scored the final touchdown of the night for Moreno, scrambling 20 yards for a score after coming on in relief of Sustaita at quarterback.
Elias Timbs then tacked on two points with his conversion run.
Timbs and Gomez also came up with interceptions to lead the Trojan defense, which pitched its third shutout of the season in the victory.
In three games this year, the Trojans have outscored their opponents by a combined 122-6 count, including 82-0 in the past two games.
The eighth-grade white team also picked up a win Tuesday night, scoring a last-second victory over Rockport-Fulton in Rockport.
Bennett Martinez hit Jace Estrada for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter to lift the Trojans to the victory.
Nathan Orr recovered a fumble forced by Ethan Mejia-Lopez to set up Moreno’s game-winning drive.
Kristoffer Gomez scored a touchdown and ran in a pair of two-point conversions, while Albert Rodriguez had a rushing touchdown and a two-point conversion run.
Alex Ward also scored a rushing touchdown for the Trojans in the victory.
The eighth-grade white team improved to 3-0 on the year with the victory, its second of the year over Rockport-Fulton.
Seventh grade
Moreno 36, Ingleside 0
The seventh-grade orange team blanked Ingleside Tuesday night to improve to 3-1 on the year.
Eric Walker led Moreno’s corps of running backs with 117 yards rushing and three touchdowns.
Aydan Sarate racked up 44 yards rushing and scored a touchdown and a pair of two-point conversions.
Landyn Zamora added a 5-yard touchdown run for the Trojans. Andrew Garcia scored on a two-point conversion run.
Beau Auzston finished the game with 45 yards passing and 17 yards rushing. His only completion of the night went to Jonathan Garza.
The seventh-grade orange team has won its last two games by a combined 70-0 count.