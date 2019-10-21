BEEVILLE – The Moreno seventh-grade orange team saw its three-game shutout streak end, but still picked up a win Tuesday night.
The Trojans improved to 5-1 on the year thanks to a 16-6 win over Orange Grove at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Running back Aydan Sarate scored both of Moreno’s touchdowns in the victory while racking up a team-best 76 rushing yards.
Eric Walker scored two-point conversion for the Trojans, as did Landyn Zamora.
Zamora finished the night with a team-leading 66 receiving yards.
Garret Luke tallied 50 receiving yards for the Trojans in the win.
Starting quarterback Beau Auzston threw for 98 yards for Moreno. Backup Caleb Deleon threw for 28 yards.
Mason Rodriquez picked off a pass for the Trojan defense during the win.
The Trojans have won four straight games since suffering their only loss of the year on Sept. 17 to Sinton.
Eighth grade
Moreno 34, Orange Grove 0
The eighth-grade orange team stayed unbeaten with a shutout win over Orange Grove Tuesday.
It was the team’s fourth straight shutout and raised the team’s record to 6-0 on the year.
Five different Trojans scored rushing touchdowns in the victory: Sean Leal, Elijah Sustaita, Adrian Sarate, Joe Gomez and Isaac Ruiz.
Sarate and Austin Arredondo added two-point conversion runs for Moreno in the win.