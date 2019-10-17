CORPUS CHRISTI – The Moreno seventh-grade orange football team won for the fourth time in five tries Tuesday evening by shutting out West Oso.
Moreno improved to 4-1 on the season with the 32-0 road victory.
Quarterback Beau Auzston threw an 18-yard TD pass and rushed for a 3-yard score to lead Moreno in the victory.
Raul Flores finished with 64 yards and had a 68-yard kick return touchdown.
Ryne Espinoza had a 17-yard TD run and Landyn Zamora added a 15-yard TD run. Garret Luke caught Auzston’s touchdown pass.
For the defense, Ayden Sarate had eight tackles and Caleb Deleon had six tackles. Noah Mendiola had a forced fumble, while Arnulfo Puga and Joey Martinez both recorded fumble recoveries for the Trojans.
The eighth-grade orange team stayed unbeaten by routing West Oso in the nightcap.
The Trojans moved to 5-0 on the year with a 42-0 victory over the Bears.
Elias Timbs led the ground attack for the Trojans, cracking the 100-yard mark thanks in large part to his touchdown runs of 63 and 38 yards.
Elijah Sustaita rushed for a 4-yard TD and threw a two-point conversion to Brandon Salazar.
Austin Arredondo recorded a 33-yard TD run and Darion Perez added an 8-yard TD run.
Sean Leal scored for the Trojan defense with a 40-yard fumble return touchdown.
The seventh-grade white team lost 16-8 to Rockport-Fulton in Rockport.
Quarterback Jaron Banda threw a 36-yard TD pass to Dalton Larkins and ran in the ensuing two-point try for the Trojans.
Larkin also added 33 rushing yards for Moreno. Malachi Brooks rushed for 23 yards for the Trojans.
Marcus Del Bosque forced a fumble that Jose Garcia recovered for the Moreno defense.
Skidmore-Tynan
The Skidmore-Tynan eighth-grade football team dropped its first decision of the year last week with a 22-16 loss to John Paul II.
The Bobcats tied the game in the second quarter on a 38-yard TD run by Michael Martinez, but fell behind again in the third quarter.
Martinez found pay dirt again in the fourth quarter on a 1-yard TD run, but the Centurions went back in front not long after and got the win.
Skidmore fell to 3-1 on the season with the loss.
In the seventh-grade game, Odem handed Skidmore its third straight loss, 22-8.
The Owlets built a 16-0 lead in the opening half on their way to the win.
Skidmore’s lone touchdown of the night was an 18-yard TD run by Noah West in the third quarter. West also added the two-point conversion for the Bobcats.