BEEVILLE – Halfback Darion Perez led the Moreno Junior High eighth-grade orange team to another win Tuesday night at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Perez eclipsed the 100-yard mark, helping Moreno down the visiting Sinton Marauders 18-6.
Perez scored twice for Moreno in the win, both on long touchdown runs.
Fullback Adrian Sarate added a short-yardage touchdown run for the Trojans.
“This team is improving every week,” said coach Tim San Miguel of the orange team, which improved to 2-0 on the year with the win. “We have a very smart quarterback, Elijah Sustaita, who is doing a great job picking up the offense and leading the team down the field.
“We’re proud of how they have started off the season, and look forward to their continued improvement.”
The eighth-grade white team also picked up a win over Sinton Tuesday night, 22-6, improving to 2-0 on the season.
Fullback Kristoffer Gomez rushed for a pair of touchdowns to help the Trojans down the Marauders.
The team’s other touchdown was an aerial strike from quarterback Ryan Foster to wideout Derek Velez.
Alexander Ward and Ethan Moore each scored on two-point conversion runs for Moreno.
Seventh grade
Moreno’s two seventh-grade squads both fell on the road in Sinton Tuesday night.
The orange team lost 30-0 to the Marauders at Pirate Stadium to fall to 1-1 on the year.
Andrew Garcia rushed for 53 yards to lead Moreno in the loss. Halfback Greg Gonzales rushed for 30 yards for the Trojans.
Quarterback Beau Auzston went 1 for 2 with 27 yards passing and also rushed for 15 yards.
The white team was also shut out by the Marauders, 6-0, falling to 0-2 on the season.
Dalton Larkins led the Trojan offense with 63 yards. Gabriel Deleon rushed for 34 yards, Xzavier Cabrera rushed for 30 yards and Miles De Hoyos churned out 19 yards on the ground for Moreno in the loss.