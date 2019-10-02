ROBSTOWN – The Moreno eighth-grade orange team rolled to a shutout victory Tuesday night at Cottonpicker Stadium.
The Trojans blanked host Robstown 36-0 to improve to 3-0 on the season.
Darion Perez scored a pair of rushing touchdowns and converted a two-point conversion to lead the Trojans to the win.
Isaac Ruiz also rushed for a touchdown, while Austin Arredondo and Elias Timbs both converted two-point conversions.
Arredondo also threw a touchdown pass to Sean Leal in the win.
Joe Angel Gomez had the team’s other score with a fumble return touchdown.
“We were able to get six different players into the end zone and that means a lot for our program,” said Trojan coach Tim San Miguel. “This is largely due to the outstanding play of our offensive line, who deserve recognition. Jacob Cantu, Ransom McElwain, Jeremy Levin, Juan Pablo Sanchez, Joseph Lopez and Hayden Cuevas played their tails off and make what we do possible.”
The seventh-grade orange team improved to 2-1 on the year with a shutout win over Robstown at Veterans Memorial Stadium here.
Eric Walker got the rout started with a 70-yard kickoff return for a touchdown for the Trojans.
He finished the game with 65 yards rushing to go with a touchdown.
Landyn Zamora rushed for 53 yards and a touchdown, while Raul Flores racked up 67 yards and a TD for the Trojans.
Ryne Espinoza blocked a punt, recovered the loose ball and returned it 15 yards for a touchdown for Moreno.