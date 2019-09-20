INGLESIDE – Three of the four Moreno Junior High volleyball teams picked up wins in Ingleside Monday night.
The eighth-grade orange and white teams both won, as did the seventh-grade orange team. The seventh-grade white team split two sets with the Ponies.
The eighth-grade orange team – fresh off its second-place performance in the Aransas Pass tournament just two day prior – won the first set 25-11 over Ingleside, then claimed the match with a 25-9 win in the second set.
The seventh-grade orange team claimed a 26-24 win in the first set of their match, then won 25-14 in the second set to get the victory.
The eighth-grade white team also went to extra points in the first set, claiming a 28-26 win over the Ponies. The Lady Trojans then closed out the match with a 25-15 win in the second set.
The seventh-grade white team split two sets with the Ponies. Moreno won the first set 25-21, but Ingleside took the second set 25-14 to earn the split.