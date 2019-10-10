BEEVILLE – The Moreno volleyball teams pulled off a clean sweep of visiting Kingsville Monday evening.
The two teams split two tight sets in the first and second before Moreno claimed a seven-point victory in the third set to get the win.
In the opening set of the match, Moreno used a pair of four-point service runs late to claim a 25-21 win and go up a set in the match.
Moreno led 22-20 late in the second set, but Kingsville won three straight points to go in front 23-22.
Moreno won the next point to even the set, but the Lady Brahmas sided out on the following point to move to set point.
Kingsville closed out the set by winning the next point for a 25-23 win to extend the match.
In the tiebreaking third set, Moreno raced out to a 7-1 lead during its first service game and led by as many as 10 points on its way to winning.
Moreno got to match point at 24-15, but the Kingsville staved off the loss by winning three straight points.
The Lady Trojans sided out on the next point, though, giving them the 25-18 win in the set and the 2-1 win in the match.
The seventh-grade orange team edged Kingsville in the opening set and then dominated the visitors in the second set to claim a sweep.
Kingsville won the first four points of the opening set and led by as many five points before Moreno rallied to tie things for the first time at 14.
The Lady Trojans took their first lead at 20-19 and won five of the next nine points for a 25-23 win.
In the second set, Moreno built a 12-3 lead early on and cruised to a victory.
The Trojans took a 20-9 advantage on a side out, and won the next five points to close out the match with a 25-9 victory.
The eighth-grade white team also swept the visiting Lady Brahmas.
In the opening set, Moreno built a 16-10 lead on its fifth service game, and served out the set on its next service game, winning eight straight after the sideout for a 25-13 win.
In the second set, Kingsville rattled off 11 straight after falling behind 4-0, but couldn’t hang on.
Moreno rallied back into the set and closed out the match with a long service game. The Lady Trojans sided out to get within 20-18, then won seven straight points for a 25-20 victory.