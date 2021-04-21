Pitcher Trace Fox slung a six-hitter for the Beeville Trojans on April Fools’ Day, but the Ingleside Mustangs still had the last laugh.
Ingleside broke a scoreless tie in the fourth and added another run in the sixth in a 2-0 win over the Trojans in Ingleside in District 26-4A play.
Beeville fell to 1-19 overall and 1-6 in district play with the loss.
The Mustangs came up with the winning run in the fourth with an RBI single. They added a second run in the sixth on another RBI single.
Beeville had two hits in the loss with Aidan Del Bosque hitting a single to lead off the fifth and then Lazzaro Garcia roping a single into left to lead off the sixth. On both occasions, the next three batters went down in order.
Fox shouldered the loss. He allowed two unearned runs during his 76-pitch six-hitter. He struck out four and walked two.
