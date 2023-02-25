As of press time today, Coastal Bend College is ranked fourth in the Region 14 Conference for Men’s Basketball, having been nudged down a rank thanks to a tight loss against Angelina College last Wednesday.
Despite this, CBC’s Cougars have been enjoying a rather successful season, going 17-8 overall and going 8-2 the past ten games, injecting both themselves and their fans with energy and optimism heading into the playoffs.
“I like to think of us as a Swiss Army Knife,” Coach Robert Byrd said of the team. “We can really attack you where it’s going to hurt our opponent, whether it be shooting that night or needing to score inside or playing fast or playing slow. We’re extremely versatile. We have really great versatility, student athletes that can all dribble, pass and shoot, that can attack you in many different ways, I think that’s why we’ve seen some success.”
Coach Byrd and Assistant Coach Brandon Martinez are new additions to CBC’s roster this year, and they’ve taken the program into new territory, bringing in an exciting roster of talented student athletes who have proven extremely able both on and off the court.
“The only place where we can truly take credit is in recruiting,” Coach Byrd said. “We’ve managed to bring in some high quality student athletes and the credit truly goes to our student athletes. These guys work extremely hard, on the floor and in the classroom as well. This past semester we had a team GPA of 3.41. The credit truly goes to our student athletes, they work extremely hard, they buy in and they’re extremely coachable.”
The versatility and work ethic have paid off in big ways. Before their recent loss to Angelina, the Cougars had been on a winning streak, with six consecutive victories. Their team is formidable – just at a glance, you have Breion Powell and Malik Nash as the offensive powerhouses, leading the team in points overall and points per game; Willie Williams on the defense, with the most blocks and rebounds in this conference and a respectable shooting average as well. The whole roster is putting up respectable numbers, all the more so with this being the first year with this program in place.
“This is me and Coach Martinez’s first season at Coastal Bend College,” Coach Byrd said. “We’re in the building stage. Traditionally, I don’t believe CBC has, as far as men’s basketball goes, been on the top side of the standings in Region 14, so this year we are doing some really good things.”
Inspiring their players towards excellence is just one of the ways they’ve helped take this program to the next level.
“I think (the players) finally believe in themselves,” Coach Martinez said. “We started that way with believing in them and through winning I think they’re starting to buy into what they can actually do. They don’t care who takes the credit, it’s really a team formation right now.”
It’s not just the college student athletes who are benefiting, though. The coaches are engaging with the Beeville community, with Byrd expressing an interest in the team and program giving back to the community however they can. For his part, Coach Martinez is helping inspire the next generation of athletes to chase basketball dreams.
“(Martinez) also partners with the Boy’s and Girl’s club, his son plays in that league, so he got a really cool thing started where he printed off the VIP passes and we were able to get kids out from the community that play … to come out to the game and see some of the student athletes,” Coach Byrd said.
The pair have worked together for over a decade, and to them, the opportunity and the success they’ve seen at the helm of CBC’s men’s basketball program has been a dream come true.
“Coach (Byrd) and I have been together for about 10, 12 years, we started in a local community college – we’re both from Houston, Lonestar College we started there,” Coach Martinez said. “We always talked about this being a moment in our dreams, having success at this level and here we are, the first year turning that dream into a reality.”
They invite the community to come out and see for themselves how exciting the Cougars are to watch. Their next home game will be on Saturday, February 18 against Victoria College.