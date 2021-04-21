Refugio’s nine-run outburst in the first inning helped sink the Pettus Lady Eagles on April 1.
Pettus outscored Refugio 5-3 over the final six innings, but it wasn’t enough to climb out of a nine-run deficit in a 12-5 loss to the Lady Cats in District 31-2A play.
The Lady Eagles got their first run of the night in the fourth thanks to a bases-loaded walk.
Then, in the fifth, Jocelyn Reyna hit a two-run triple, and Savanah Crawley followed with an RBI single to make it 12-4.
Pettus’ final run came in the seventh when Crawley hit another RBI single to plate Reyna again.
Crawley finished the game 3 for 4 with two RBIs, while Reyna went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and three runs scored.
Caitlynn Foley and Amber Buchhorn both hit singles. Foley drove in a run, and Buchhorn, along with Aleigha Hartsfield, scored a run.
Reyna was hit with the loss in the circle. She gave up nine runs on five hits in her only inning of work before Heirabella Gomez came on in relief and worked the final six innings.
Gomez surrendered three runs on six hits and struck out four after relieving Reyna.
The Lady Eagles fell to 3-4 in district play with the loss.
