Beeville will be represented by seven all-stars in the upcoming Coastal Bend Coaches Association and South Texas Coaches Association all-star football games.
Victor Gonzales, Bryce Foster and Xavier Aleman will don the pads for the Trojans in the CBCA Al-Amin Shrine East-West All-Star Game, while Nick Lampkin, Matthew Salinas, Eduardo Mendez and Arve Vasquez will represent Beeville in the STCA East-West All-Star Game.
Both all-star games will be played on May 21 at 7 p.m. The CBCA game will be played at Cabaniss Field in Corpus Christi and the STCA game will be played at Jourdanton’s Indian Stadium.
Gonzales was Beeville’s leading passer last year, throwing for 1,296 yards and 14 touchdowns on 96-of-189 passing. He also runs for 374 yards and five touchdowns.
Foster was the leading tackler for the Trojans, racking up 136 takedowns, including four tackles for loss.
Aleman tallied 30 tackles for the Trojans in just seven games and was also a key piece of the Trojan offensive line. He was injured early in the year before returning to finish out the season.
Salinas and Mendez were also key cogs up front for the Trojans. They helped pave the way for a Beeville offense that averaged more than 360 yards per game and nearly 6 yards per rushing attempt.
Lampkin led Beeville in tackles for loss with seven, which included a team-best three sacks. He totaled 56 tackles on the year.
Vasquez tallied 22 tackles on the year for the Trojans on the defensive line, including three tackles for loss and 2 1/2 sacks.
Pettus will be represented by two players in the STCA contest.
Jacob Rodriguez and Armando Gamez will both don the pads once again representing the Eagles. They will both play in the defensive secondary with Rodriguez going as a cornerback and Gamez going as a free safety.
