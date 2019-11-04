NIXON – Teams that run an option offense are few and far between these days in high school football, but the Nixon-Smiley Mustangs used it to perfection to upend Skidmore-Tynan last week.
The Mustangs racked up 376 rushing yards with their option attack Friday night, fueling their 40-12 win over the Bobcats.
“It’s just kind of like the slot-T. You have to be very disciplined,” said Bobcat coach John Livas about the option offense that gave his teams fits in a game that could turn out to be a deciding factor in several different playoff scenarios.
“Give credit to Nixon-Smiley; they ran their offense a lot better than what we had seen on film.”
Livas said his team just did a poor job of defending what the Mustangs threw at them.
“When you play option football, you have to play assignment football: Someone’s got to get the dive, someone’s got to get the quarterback and the pitch,” he said. “We did a poor job of doing that on Friday night.”
The Mustangs scored twice in the opening quarter on a pair of runs of 60 and 42 yards out of the option look.
Felix Menchaca finally got Skidmore on the board with 8:32 left in the second quarter when he rumbled 74 yards for a touchdown.
That made it 13-6.
Skidmore never got closer.
Nixon scored again with five minutes left in the first half, then scored the first points of the second half with a 38-yard TD run midway through the third quarter.
Skidmore answered on the next play with a 77-yard TD pass from Kade Florence to Edward Soto, making 26-12 with 5:43 left in the third.
The Mustangs then added a pair of touchdown runs in the final quarter to finish off the win.
“I was very disappointed,” said Livas. “Friday night was not Bobcat football to our standards, especially when you consider the way we’ve been playing the last five weeks.
“I can tell you that we’re not very happy with the way we played and the outcome of that game.”
Menchaca led the Bobcats with 87 yards on six carries.
Logen Schanen had 78 yards on 10 rushed, while Klayton Alvarado had 26 yards on seven tries.
Florence finished the night with 112 yards passing. Soto caught two balls for 93 yards and Alvarado had the other 19 receiving yards.
Skidmore could have all but locked up a playoff spot with a win.
Instead, the Bobcats (4-4, 1-2 District 15-3A Division II) are in a must-win scenario this week when they travel to Stockdale.
“Like I told the kids afterward, I’ve been here seven years and nothing has ever come easy for the Skidmore-Tynan Bobcats,” said Livas. “We’ve faced adversity before. We’ve been in this position before the last few years.
“We’ve got to coach our butts off and the kids just have to be ready.”