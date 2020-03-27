BEEVILLE – The 2020 seasons for the Coastal Bend baseball and softball teams came to an abrupt end March 16 with the announcement from the NJCAA that it was cancelling all spring competition for the remainder of the year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In light of the progressive evolvement of the COVID-19 situation, the NJCAA has decided to end all competition for the remainder of the academic year,” stated Dr. Christopher Parker, NJCAA president & CEO, in a release posted on the organization’s website. “As an association, the NJCAA exhausted all possible avenues to potentially postpone competition for both upcoming basketball championships and spring sport competition. We believe following the recommendations of the CDC is in the best interest of our member colleges and our student-athletes.”
The baseball team finished with a 15-11 mark thanks to a pair of wins in its final doubleheader.
The Cougars swept the St. Edward’s junior varsity team on March 10 to finish on a high note.
They won five of their final seven games to finish out the year.
The softball team finished its campaign with a 13-6 mark in coach Angelica Castro’s first year at the helm.
Castro led CBC to wins in the first seven games of the season.
Coastal Bend scored 10 or more runs in seven of its 19 games, including each of the first five.
The Lady Cougars’ last game of the season was a 9-1 loss to at Navarro on March 8.