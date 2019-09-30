BRENHAM – The 20th-ranked Blinn Buccaneers outscored visiting Coastal Bend by one goal in each half to claim a 5-3 win over the Cougars Saturday afternoon at Rankin Field.
Blinn scored twice within the first 20 minutes to grab the lead in the first half with Farit Ha scoring for the Bucs in the eight minute and the 17th minute.
Sol Goodby cut the Blinn lead in half for Coastal Bend with a goal in the 36th minute to make it 2-1 at halftime.
The Bucs then scored the first two of the second half as well. Josh Stone converted in the 47th, then Ha completed the hat trick in the 70th to give Blinn a 4-1 advantage.
Callum Dean made it 4-2 in the 71st minute for the Cougars.
Blinn got its fifth goal of the afternoon in the 86th before Gabe Lopes finished off the scoring for the Cougars in the 89th minute.
The Cougars dropped to 3-4 both overall and in Region XIV play with the loss.
The day before, Angelina routed the Cougars by four goals at Abe Martin Stadium in Lufkin.
The Roadrunners scored three times in the first half and five times in the second half to claim an 8-4 win over CBC.
CBC got the first goal of the match in the second minute, but Angelina scored three in a row during a three minute span from the 24th to the 27th.
CBC made it 3-2 in the 34th.
In the second half, Angelina scored in the 50th, 51st, 60th, 74th and 81st minutes.
CBC found the net in the 59th and 78th minutes.
No individual statistics for the Cougars were available at press time.